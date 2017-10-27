Ushers throw their hats in the air before the start of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. | (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

The Corinth Canal Paddle Crossing race in Greece. | (EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS)

Racka sheep, an ancient Hungarian species, are moved to their winter habitat in Budapest. | (EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi)

An exhibit of flowers for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. | (EPA-EFE/Pongmanat Tasiri)

An adventurer flies in a chair attached to giant balloons over Johannesburg. | (The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS)

Students at St. Andrews University in Scotland get a little wild in foam. | (REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)

Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta protest in Nairobi, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic)

Workers climb out from a tunnel-boring machine in Nice, France. | (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

The State House amid an autumnal spectacle in Augusta, Maine. | (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Migrating Great White pelicans are fed at a reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, Israel. | (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

A festival attendee in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa and George Springer celebrate their World Series Game 2 win in Los Angeles. | (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

