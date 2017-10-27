Ushers throw their hats in the air before the start of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. | (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)
The Corinth Canal Paddle Crossing race in Greece. | (EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS)
Racka sheep, an ancient Hungarian species, are moved to their winter habitat in Budapest. | (EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi)
An exhibit of flowers for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. | (EPA-EFE/Pongmanat Tasiri)
An adventurer flies in a chair attached to giant balloons over Johannesburg. | (The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS)
Students at St. Andrews University in Scotland get a little wild in foam. | (REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta protest in Nairobi, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic)
Workers climb out from a tunnel-boring machine in Nice, France. | (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
The State House amid an autumnal spectacle in Augusta, Maine. | (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Migrating Great White pelicans are fed at a reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, Israel. | (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A festival attendee in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa and George Springer celebrate their World Series Game 2 win in Los Angeles. | (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)