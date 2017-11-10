Remembrance poppies for fallen Armed Forces members at Westminster Abbey in London. | (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A golden larch surrounded by snow-covered trees in Germany. | (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A Moto3 rider falls from his bike while training in Spain. | (EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE)

President Trump meets opera performers at the Forbidden City in Beijing. | (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

People visit a makeshift memorial near the scene of the First Baptist Church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. | (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A woman winnows rice on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. | (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

A man emerges from a gap in a giant flag at a rally supporting Palestinians in Yemen. | (REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)

A man jumps in front of the Berlin Wall memorial site in Berlin. | (EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER)

A murmuration of starlings flies by the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. | (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Flooded streets in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. | (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A woman holds an Australian green tree frog named Godzilla at the Australian Museum in Sydney. | (REUTERS/David Gray)

A breeder lets loose a pigeon, whose wings were dyed red and blue, in Havana. | (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

