Russia reaches agreement with Turkey on Syrian cease-fire

Just minutes after it was confirmed that actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning at age 60, tributes began to come in from her friends and fans in Hollywood. Her Star Wars co-stars quickly posted on Twitter, including Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels, who in recent days all tweeted several messages containing well wishes for Fisher:

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Last week, Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane en route to Los Angeles from London. Upon landing, she was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles, where she later died. Albert Brooks called Fisher a "brilliantly funny, talented woman," while Stephen Fry said she was the "cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew" (and shared a photo of NSFW gifts she recently gave him). William Shatner said a "wonderful talent and light has been extinguished," and Margaret Cho commented that with Fisher's death, "we just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction." Fisher was open about having bipolar disorder and her past drug use.

Fisher was also remembered by Kathy Griffin, who mused that she wouldn't want everyone to fuss over her, George Takei, who declared she is being returned "to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away," and Seth MacFarlane, who said Fisher was "always a hell of a fun time to be around." Joan Collins, who worked on These Old Broads with Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted a photo of the pair together, saying she was "always so much fun":

Fans have also been tweeting photos of Fisher from throughout her career, as well as some of their favorite interviews, like this one where she mused about how a father could explain Princess Leia's iconic gold bikini. Catherine Garcia