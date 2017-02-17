Report: DHS considering using National Guard for immigration 'round up'

The Department of Homeland Security has written a draft memo proposing the mobilization of up to 100,000 National Guard troops in an effort to capture unauthorized immigrants, The Associated Press reported Friday.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer strongly denied that the Trump administration is considering such a deployment and the document does not appear to have come from the White House. A Department of Homeland Security official told reporter Dorey Scheimer that the memo was "a very early, pre-decisional draft … and was never seriously considered by the Department." Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan told Axios that The Associated Press' earlier report that Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly authored the memo is incorrect.
"The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana," AP writes. "If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate." AP reports the memo has been circulating among DHS staff for the last two weeks, and that neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security responded to requests for comment before publication.
During his campaign, Trump proposed deporting the 11 million immigrants living illegally in the United States, at one point floating the vague idea of a "special deportation task force." "I can't even begin to picture how we would deport 11 million people in a few years where we don't have a police state, where the police can't break down your door at will and take you away without a warrant," former President George W. Bush's secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff, told The New York Times last year.
In January, President Trump ordered the hiring of 10,000 federal immigration agents and 5,000 Border Patrol agents. Politico estimates that the 10,000 ICE agents alone could cost $3.9 billion annually. Jeva Lange
McConnell, asked whether he believes Trump's denial of campaign aides' contact with Russia: 'I have no idea'
When asked at a press conference Friday whether he believed President Trump's claim that to his knowledge, "nobody" from his campaign has been in contact with Russia, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not offer a particularly heartening answer:
Reporter: Do you believe Trump when he says no one from his campaign had contact with Russian officials?
McConnell: "I have no idea" pic.twitter.com/45VzwIeldp
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) February 17, 2017
Uncertainties about Russia aside, McConnell said he is pretty pleased with Trump so far — except for one thing. "I'm not a great fan of daily tweets. What I am a fan of is what he's been actually doing," McConnell said.
McConnell applauded Trump's Cabinet as "the most conservative" he'd seen in his time in office and railed against "left-wing agitators" for delaying the confirmation of Trump's nominees. "Did you all notice that the Democratic leader voted against the secretary of transportation?" McConnell said, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) vote against McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, in her confirmation vote for transportation secretary. McConnell said he'd hope that "at some point here the other side will accept the results of last year's election."
But when the topic of Trump came up again, McConnell suddenly had less to say. Asked about Trump's bombastic, 76-minute press conference Thursday, McConnell simply said he didn't "have any observation about that." Becca Stanek
This week, Columbia University made hundreds of hopeful students' dreams come true — only to crush them an hour later. Columbia accidentally sent out emails to 277 students congratulating them on their acceptance to the university. Following up the emailed acceptance letters was a notice that the email had been sent in error, and they hadn't actually been accepted.
In the follow-up email, Columbia attributed the mix-up to "human error" and made it clear it was "working assiduously to strengthen our internal procedures" to make sure a similar mistake didn't happen again. "We deeply apologize for this miscommunication," the email read. "We value the energy and enthusiasm that our applicants bring to the admissions process, and regret the stress and confusion caused by this mistake."
Columbia isn't the first school to make this mistake. Last year, Carnegie Mellon University accidentally sent acceptance letters to some 800 applicants, only to later take them back. Perhaps one of the worst failures of this ilk was in 2009, when the University of California, San Diego erroneously informed 28,000 applicants that they'd been accepted when, in fact, they'd been rejected. Becca Stanek
Where once President Trump's unexpected political success seemed to blur partisan lines, since he took office, Congress and Americans more broadly have tended to reembrace party allegiances rather than flouting them. One prominent exception is Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), featured today in a new profile from Politico.
Sanford first came to national attention in 2009, when he was governor of South Carolina. After disappearing for a week, he revealed an extramarital affair with an Argentine journalist, blowing up his marriage and — per common political wisdom — his political career. But eight years later, Sanford is in Congress, and that very history has given him a unique freedom to criticize a president with whom he shares a party but not a philosophy of governance:
All this gives Sanford a unique sense of liberation to speak his mind about a president whose substance and style he considers a danger to democracy. "I'm a dead man walking," he tells me, smiling. "If you've already been dead, you don't fear it as much. I've been dead politically." [...]
Sanford swears he has nothing personal against the new president; in fact, he's heard good things about him personally from several mutual acquaintances. But, he says, he can't "look the other way" as Trump peddles false information to suit his political aims. "I believe in a war of ideas ... and I tell the staff all the time: Look, we're in the business of crafting and refining our arguments that are hopefully based on the truth," he adds. "Truth matters. Not hyperbole, not wild suggestion, but actual truth." [Politico]
The South Carolinian is known for his "professorial" commitment to his libertarian-leaning political ideals, principles that have him criticizing Trump for "fann[ing] the flames of intolerance" and demonstrating ignorance of the Constitution. Sanford rejects the expectation of intra-party deference to the president, and he recognizes the irony in his new role as champion of truth and transparency in politics. "I've got to be careful," he said to Politico, "because people who live in glass houses can't throw stones." Bonnie Kristian
The Islamic State lost about a quarter of its territory in 2016, but in the areas the terrorist organization retains, indoctrination starts early. ISIS runs a number of schools and has developed its own curriculum, including a colorful app to teach very young children their letters while introducing them to weapons of war. Instead of "A is for apple," the app explains that "B is for Bunduqiyya (gun)," "D is for Dababa (tank)," and "S is for sayf (sword)."
"There's a need to physically and mentally prepare children to be the 'next generation'" of militants, terrorism expert Mia Bloom of Georgia State University explained to Foreign Policy. "It exposes the children to violence in a routine and daily fashion so it ceases to be shocking and normalizes violence."
Bloom's research has uncovered some 35 ISIS textbooks for download, covering subjects like math and English — with an extremist twist. One math book has watermarks of weapons in the background of addition problems, while an English text intersperses sentences like "He drank two cups of tea" with "He has got a lot of dynamite." Bonnie Kristian
In a last-ditch effort to block the confirmation of President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency director nominee Scott Pruitt, EPA employees have resorted to calling their senators. Pruitt's confirmation vote is slated for Friday, and employees at the agency are growing increasingly worried about the possibility of a new boss who has vowed to "get rid of" the EPA and who sued the EPA "at least 14 times" while he was Oklahoma's attorney general, The New York Times reported. "It seems like Trump and Pruitt want a complete reversal of what EPA has done. I don't know if there's any other agency that’s been so reviled," said EPA lawyer Nicole Cantello. "So it's in our interests to do this."
The bold and blatant effort is out of the ordinary, and perhaps unprecedented. "I've been here for 30 years, and I've never called my senator about a nominee before," an EPA employee in North Carolina told The New York Times. Former EPA employee Judith Enck said the rebellion reveals how desperate EPA employees are to block Pruitt. "EPA staff are pretty careful. They're risk-averse," Enck said. "If people are saying and doing things like this, it's because they're really concerned."
But the chances of Pruitt's confirmation being blocked are low, meaning things might be pretty awkward once Pruitt becomes these rebellious employees' new boss. A former EPA administrator under former President George W. Bush predicted "a blood bath when Pruitt gets in there." The New York Times noted that "within days" of Pruitt being sworn in, Trump will reportedly sign "one or more executive orders aimed at undoing" climate regulations imposed under the Obama administration.
However, Jeffrey Holmstead, a potential candidate for Pruitt's deputy, said concerns are overblown and the "organized effort to demonize Pruitt" is both "unfair and unfortunate." "We know that he'll dismantle Clean Power Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule," Holmstead said, referring to two Obama-era regulations, "but he's not going to go in there and start firing people."
Read the full story over at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
American taxpayers foot the bill to protect the president's family, because it's important that the commander in chief and any loved ones who could be kidnapped for leverage be kept safe, no matter the cost. President Trump is presenting some unique logistical challenges, The Washington Post notes, and is racking up an unprecedented tab, though many of the costs are hidden or classified for security reasons.
Judicial Watch, a conservative group most famous for hounding the Clintons, was critical of the costs of former President Obama's family vacations on Martha's Vineyard and in Hawaii — as was Trump — estimating the Obamas cost taxpayers $97 million in travel expenses over eight years. That's a lot, "but based on the first four weeks, Trump's presidency appears on track to cost hundreds of millions of dollars more," The Washington Post notes. Trump is heading to Mar-a-Lago for his third consecutive weekend at his Florida club, and those trips alone have probably cost the federal treasury about $10 million, The Post estimates, based on the cost of past presidential trips.
Then there are the costs of protecting first lady Melania Trump, who has chosen to live in New York City with son Barron, and Trump's four grown children — New York City is spending an estimated $500,000 a day guarding Trump Tower, not counting Secret Service expenses, and Trump's sons have been traveling to Brazil, the Dominican Republican, and, this weekend, Dubai on company business, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands more. Assuming the Trump family lifestyle and travel expenses have hit $15 million, Trump's costs in four weeks are already about one-sixth of what taxpayers spent on Obama in eight years.
"This is an expensive way to conduct business, and the president should recognize that," Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president, tells The Washington Post. "The unique thing about President Trump is that he knows what it costs to run a plane" — in the case of Air Force One, about $200,000 an hour. Trump might consider Camp David, or his Northern Virginia golf course, not Mar-a-Lago, if he needs to escape Washington, Fitton added. "Going down there ain't free." You can find more numbers at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Former President Barack Obama is ranked as the 12th best U.S. president in C-SPAN's new survey of presidential historians, The Washington Examiner reports. It is Obama's first time appearing in the rankings, which do not include presidents who are currently serving.
"Although 12th is a respectable overall ranking, one would have thought that former President Obama's favorable rating when he left office would have translated into a higher ranking in this presidential survey," historian Edna Greene Medford said in a statement.
Another historian, Douglas Brinkley, called Obama's appearance at number 12 "impressive." As Medford noted, his relatively "low" number could be because "historians prefer to view the past from a distance, and only time will reveal his legacy."
The presidents were also ranked on their individual skills. Regarding Obama, Medford wrote: "I am especially surprised that he was ranked at 7th in moral authority (despite heading a scandal-free administration); 19th in administrative skills; and 8th in economic management (despite having helped to save the auto industry and significantly reducing unemployment)."
The top five presidents are Abraham Lincoln in the first spot, followed by George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, with "the golden age of the American presidency, according to this survey, [being] 1933-1969," historian Richard Norton Smith wrote.
As for the worst president? That goes to James Buchanan, who saw seven states secede from the Union under his watch. See the full rankings at C-Span here. Jeva Lange