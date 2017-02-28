Watch the widow of the Navy SEAL killed in Yemen receive an emotional standing ovation

Carryn Owens, the widow of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, received a long, emotional standing ovation when she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump in his address to Congress on Tuesday night. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said.

Owens was killed last month in a controversial covert mission in Yemen that Trump has labeled "successful." But after Owens' father raised questions about how the Trump administration handled the mission, the president passed off blame for the soldier's death to his own military generals.

On Tuesday, Trump told Congress: "I just spoke to Gen. Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.' Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity."

Jeva Lange