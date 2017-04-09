McMaster: I'm 'not saying we are the ones to effect' Syrian regime change

National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster on Sunday suggested unilateral U.S. military action may not be the Trump administration's plan to effect the Syrian regime change U.N. envoy Nikki Haley called "inevitable."
"What Ambassador Haley pointed out is it's very difficult to understand how a political solution [to the Syrian civil war] could result from a continuation of the [Bashar al-Assad] regime," McMaster told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.
"Now we're not saying we are the ones to effect that change," he continued. "What we're saying is other countries should ask themselves some hard questions. Russia should ask themselves, 'What are we doing here? Why are we supporting this murderous regime that is committing mass murder of its own population and using the most heinous weapons available?'"
McMaster also addressed the Pentagon's decision to redirect a carrier strike group as a show of force against North Korea, labeling it a "prudent" choice. Watch his comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
"Exclusive: General H.R. McMaster on decision to strike Syria" via musmanuttra https://t.co/nl6p1mE39J
— MusmanuttrA (@MALIKUSMANUTTRA) April 9, 2017
A pair of bomb attacks on two Coptic Orthodox churches in Egypt on Sunday killed at least 36 people and injured about 100 more. The churches were celebrating Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week before Easter.
One attack took place in a city called Tanta, near Cairo, killing at least 25 people. "There was blood all over the floor and body parts scattered," said a woman who was inside the church when the bomb exploded.
The second was in Alexandria and targeted the seat of the Coptic Church's Pope Tawadros, who was not injured. "Every now and then, I see a person crying — I think they are Christian — and they keep saying, 'Have you seen my family? Have you seen my family?'" said an eyewitness of the attack aftermath in Alexandria.
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, though that claim has not been independently confirmed. Islamic extremists have attacked Egypt's Christian minority in the past.
Pope Francis and Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, a leader of Sunni Islam in Egypt, both denounced the attack and expressed their condolences for the victims. "I pray for the dead and the injured, and I am close in spirit to the family members [of the victims] and to the entire community," Francis said during his own Palm Sunday celebration. "May the Lord convert the hearts of the people who are sowing terror, violence and death, and also the hearts of those who make and traffic weapons." Bonnie Kristian
Pepsi pulled its controversial protest-themed ad after widespread criticism this week, but Saturday Night Live wasn't about to let the Kendall Jenner spot go quietly into the night. SNL's Beck Bennett stars as the ad's writer and director in a digital short imagining how the tone-deaf commercial could have happened.
On set as production is about to begin, Bennett takes a phone call from his sister and excitedly explains his concept. "I mean, okay, so, well, it's an homage to the resistance," he says, "so there's this huge protest in the streets reminiscent of Black Lives Matter. And so, everybody is marching, right? And they get to these police officers, and you think it's gonna go bad because there's kind of, like, a standoff. And then, Kendall Jenner walks in, and she walks up to one of the police officers, and she hands him a Pepsi. And then, that Pepsi brings everybody together. Isn't that, like, the best ad ever?"
Well, not quite — but Cecily Strong's Kendall Jenner, like, totally gets it. Watch the fully sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
A U.S. Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the Korean peninsula, the Pentagon indicated Saturday evening, in what is understood to be a show of force against North Korea. "We feel the increased presence is necessary" given Pyongyang's recent missile test provocation, an unnamed defense official told Reuters.
This move could be timed in advance of April 15, an annual day of celebration marking the birthday of Kim Il Sung, the founding president of the North Korean regime. Kim Jong Un, the founder's grandson and the current leader in Pyongyang, has repeatedly hinted a major new weapons test may be conducted on that day.
The strike group includes the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as well as multiple missile cruisers and destroyers. A statement from the Navy's Third Fleet did not specify the ships' purpose in moving into the western Pacific Ocean; the group was originally destined for Australia. Bonnie Kristian
Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live this week, pulling double duty as Fox News host Bill O'Reilly clumsily sidestepping his sexual misconduct allegations and settlements — as well as "a man who is unimpeachable on all female issues," President Donald Trump.
Baldwin's O'Reilly made sure to thank the president for coming to his defense — the real life Trump volunteered his belief that the Fox host is a "good person" who didn't do "anything wrong" — even though Baldwin's Trump knows next to nothing about what actually happened. "I'm more familiar with this case than, say, health care," he explains, "but I didn't look into it much, no. I was busy being super Presidential by bombing sh-t."
Watch the full skit, which works in a few groan-inducing fake commercials in reference to O'Reilly's loss of advertising support, below. Bonnie Kristian
American envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley outlined an expansive agenda, including "inevitable" regime change, for U.S. intervention in Syria in a CNN State of the Union interview airing Sunday.
"Getting [Bashar al-Assad] out is not the only priority," she said in response to host Jake Tapper's question about whether regime change is official U.S. policy. "So what we're trying to do is obviously defeat [the Islamic State]. Secondly, we don't see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there. Thirdly, get the Iranian influence out. And then finally move towards a political solution ... but we know that there is not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday likewise said the U.S. "can't put up with" Assad, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson named defeating ISIS as the Trump administration's top priority in Syria. Watch an excerpt of Haley's comments below. Bonnie Kristian
.@nikkihaley on #CNNSOTU w/ @jaketapper on Assad : "regime change is something that we think is going to happen." pic.twitter.com/DW5BSXeIBG
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 8, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday invoked the "nuclear option," killing the filibuster for Supreme Court confirmation votes. Senate Democrats in 2013, then in control of the upper house, did the same thing for most other federal nominees. In each case, supporters argued the change was necessary to overcome minority obstructionism and proceed with the business of governing.
Though this week's vote passed along party lines, many Republicans expressed opposition to the nuclear option earlier this year. And in the run-up to Thursday's vote, a bipartisan group of nine senators made a secret, last-ditch effort to save the filibuster. Politico reports on why they failed:
[Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)] circulated a proposal calling on senators in both parties to admit they'd abused the Senate rules to the detriment of the institution — and commit to not do so again in the future. It was designed to be painful and cathartic: Republicans would express regret for blocking Merrick Garland last year; Democrats would do the same for a 2013 rules change that set the stage for this year's nuclear option.
But clinching an agreement on how Democrats would advance Gorsuch while preserving the option of blocking a nominee for the next vacancy proved impossible. The fact that the parties clashed so severely over whether Gorsuch was even a mainstream jurist undermined any confidence that senators could hold to a pact covering President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court pick. [Politico]
Politico's 20-plus sources disagreed on whether the project to save the filibuster ever stood a real chance, but they agreed the "gap between the two parties was too broad and mistrust" too widespread for the group to succeed.
Read the rest of Politico's in-depth account here, or check out this analysis from The Week's Edward Morrissey on whether the modern filibuster was even worth saving. Bonnie Kristian
The Trump administration's Thursday strike against a Syrian regime air base in response to Tuesday's chemical weapons attack was "an unforgivable act of aggression against a sovereign state," a statement from North Korea said Saturday.
The strike also justifies Pyongyang's nuclear weapons development program, the statement added: "The reality of today proves our decision to strengthen our military power to stand against force with force was the right choice a million times over." If North Korea is a nuclear state, the logic goes, it will be protected from similar attacks by the United States because the risk of retaliation becomes too great.
These comments come on the heels of President Trump's two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump and Xi "reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean peninsula" and discussed how to "convince North Korea to peacefully resolve the issue and dismantle its illegal nuclear and missile programs." Bonnie Kristian