President Trump tells Maria Bartiromo he decided to bomb Syria while eating 'the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake'
President Trump spoke with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo in a wide-ranging interview that aired Wednesday morning, touching on topics like Syria and health care. In the segment, he told Bartiromo the back-story to the missile strike launched last week at a Syrian airfield in retaliation for a chemical attack that killed dozens of Syrian civilians, for which the White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Trump was hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while the mission was executed, and he told Bartiromo about the moment he informed Xi that he had sent 59 Tomahawk missiles hurtling toward Syria. "We had finished dinner. We're now having dessert. And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen," Trump says, noting "President Xi was enjoying it."
That's when Trump gave the military orders to execute the launch, he says, and informed his Chinese counterpart of the move. Watch him tell Bartiromo the whole story — and be corrected by her on which country the missiles targeted — below. Kimberly Alters
Trump says he told President Xi about US missile strikes in Syria over “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake” pic.twitter.com/CTKtXBl9nI
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 12, 2017
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney clarified in an interview aired Wednesday that President Trump didn't actually mean it when he promised during his presidential campaign to eliminate the national debt. "It's fairly safe to assume that was hyperbole," Mulvaney told CNBC. "I'm not going to be able to pay off $20 trillion worth of debt in four years. I'd be being dishonest with you if I said that I could."
Budget experts of course knew Trump's claim was an impossibility from the get-go, though that didn't stop Trump from repeating the promise of eliminating the nation's $20 trillion debt by the end of his second term. Trump has since walked that back, claiming in a later interview with Fortune that he would just pay "a percentage of it off" in 10 years.
Mulvaney insinuated that Trump wouldn't be able to make good on the lofty promise because he's looking out for the people. "The reason the president doesn't want to change some of the mandatory spending is because the public's not ready for it yet," Mulvaney said. "They're ready for economic growth."
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
Hump Day is not treating Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson too kindly. On Wednesday, Carson spent 20 minutes trapped in an elevator while attempting to tour an affordable housing complex in Miami.
Alonzo Mourning and police wait for fire dept to arrive . Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in the elevator iat the Courtside Family Apartments pic.twitter.com/vySNZLNgD3
— Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017
#RightNow: HUD Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in an elevator at an Overtown public housing complex @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/855T8aVA1N
— Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017
Carson was reportedly trapped with his wife, so at the very least he had someone to talk to while suspended in an inter-floor limbo.
Eventually, with the help of some firefighters, the secretary was retrieved:
Firefighters just freed Sec. Ben Carson and his wife from a stuck elevator in #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/prSioKDyEs
— Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017
20 minutes later @SecretaryCarson is freed from stuck elevator at Courtside Morning Apts. Alonzo Mourning looks more relieved than anyone pic.twitter.com/umbTyGkNau
— Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017
President Trump has proposed cutting the HUD budget by more than $6 billion, although Carson dismissed concerns, assuring that once Trump introduces his infrastructure bill, "I don't think that there's going to be anybody who needs to worry about being thrown out on the streets."
Being trapped in an elevator, though, is of course a different story. Jeva Lange
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is more popular with American voters than President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found. The registered voters were surveyed between April 6 and April 9, meaning the results are from before Spicer's blunder Tuesday when he favorably compared Hitler to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Spicer is viewed favorably by 28 percent of Americans and unfavorably by 37 percent. An entire 36 percent of Americans had "never heard of" him.
Before joining the White House staff, Kushner was a real estate investor and the publisher of the New York Observer. Forty-two percent of Americans had never heard of him, and only 27 percent viewed him favorably. Thirty percent had unfavorable opinions of him. Kushner has sparked recent criticism by Breitbart and faced tensions in the White House with Stephen Bannon.
While unpopular himself, Kushner is married to the most popular person in President Trump's orbit short of first lady Melania Trump: Trump's daughter, Ivanka. Forty-six percent of Americans like Ivanka, 36 view her unfavorably, and just 17 percent say they have never heard of her.
The poll surveyed 1,988 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
It's safe to say that former Sen. Richard Lugar (R-Ind.) isn't a fan of President Trump's foreign policy plans. In a scathing speech Tuesday at a Foreign Policy Association event, Lugar tore into Trump's "simplistic, prosaic, and reactive" foreign policy goals, The Indianapolis Star reported, citing a transcript of Lugar's prepared remarks.
While Lugar slammed Trump on everything from his plans to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall to his recent decision to strike Syria, noting the U.S. "cannot bomb our way to security," he was most critical of Trump's "America first" outlook. Lugar, a senator for 36 years and former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, deemed Trump's approach indicative of "a selfish, inward-looking nation that is being motivated by fear, not a great superpower with capacity to shape global affairs."
Lugar warned that without "a strong and comprehensive American leadership" on the global stage, "the people of the United States and most countries of the world will become poorer and will have to endure more frequent conflict." "Other power structures will occupy the void," he said, "and many of them are not sympathetic to American values and interests." Becca Stanek
5 major TV anchors discuss what it's like to get an angry phone call from President Trump after a show
They might work on different networks at different times for different shows, but one thing unites many of America's biggest TV anchors: being on the receiving end of irritated phone calls from Donald Trump. In a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Fox News' Bret Baier, CBS' Gayle King, NBC's Savannah Guthrie, and CNN's Jake Tapper all admitted President Trump has reached out to them over the years after seeing something he liked — or, more often, disliked — on their shows:
STEPHANOPOULOS I got one [when Trump was] president-elect. And again, it just shows how closely he watches these things. It was right before the inauguration. I was on with [ABC News White House correspondent] Jon Karl, it was when George H.W. Bush was in the hospital. This is a 90-second two-way on [Good Morning America], we pointed out that George H.W. Bush didn't vote for him. Bam. He calls up two hours later. He read Bush's letter [apologizing for missing the inauguration] to us over the phone and said, "I just wanted you to know this."
KING And what was your response?
STEPHANOPOULOS I kept him on the phone as long as I could, you know? (Laughter.)
BAIER He used to call about polls at the beginning of the race when he was kind of low in the polls. He'd [say], "Where's this poll?" And, "You're putting out the wrong poll."
STEPHANOPOULOS Polls and ratings. He would call after the Sunday show and say, "How did you do," or "Did I put you over the top?" [The Hollywood Reporter]
Guthrie, Tapper, and King have also heard from Trump. Read the entire interview at The Hollywood Reporter, and check out seven times Trump reacted directly to what he saw on the news at The Week, here. Jeva Lange
President Trump gets almost everything wrong about the Kansas special election in a dumbfounding tweet
Kansas state treasurer Ron Estes (R) won by 7 points in the state's 4th congressional district special election Tuesday. But judging by President Trump's tweet Wednesday morning, you'd think Estes won in a landslide:
Great win in Kansas last night for Ron Estes, easily winning the Congressional race against the Dems, who spent heavily & predicted victory!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017
That was far from the only aspect of Trump's one-sentence tweet that missed the mark. Estes' win was not exactly as "great" as Trump claimed, and the Republican's narrow victory in the first special election since Trump's inauguration revealed troubles to come for the GOP in future elections.
Moreover, while Democrats may have had their hopes up amid growing dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's rocky first weeks and the deep unpopularity of Kansas' Republican governor, Sam Brownback, it seems an overstatement to say Democrats "predicted victory" in a state that's historically been deep red. In fact, Democratic candidate James Thompson's spokesman even said ahead of the election that Republicans "are absolutely supposed to win this seat."
As for Trump's claim that Democrats "spent heavily," he may have confused the left for the right. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was actually criticized for how little money it put into the race. The National Republican Congressional Committee, on the other hand, funneled $100,000 into the race — in just the last week. Becca Stanek
Eighty-one days into his presidency, Trump once again seized an opportunity to hit his former rival, Hillary Clinton, this time claiming that FBI Director James Comey "saved her life."
Trump was apparently referring to Comey's decision last year not to pursue charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state. While Comey admitted Clinton had been "extremely careless" in her handling of classified information, he added at the time that "our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case."
Trump told Fox Business that "when [Comey] was reading those charges, [Clinton] was guilty of every charge, and then he said she was essentially okay … Director Comey was very, very good to Hillary Clinton, that I can tell you. If he weren't, she would be right now going to trial."
During his campaign, Trump promised to appoint a special prosecutor to "investigate Hillary Clinton's crimes" and encouraged his crowds to chant "lock her up." Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo pressed Trump to ask, "Are you going to push that?"
"I don't want to talk about that," said Trump. "I want to talk about positive." Jeva Lange
Trump gets easily baited into talking about Comey (who is investigating his campaign) — “He saved Hillary Clinton” pic.twitter.com/yw82oBiv2r
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 12, 2017