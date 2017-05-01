Wilbur Ross calls Syrian missile strike Mar-a-Lago's 'after-dinner entertainment'

The Trump administration has terminated Michelle Obama's "Let Girls Learn" program, a 2015 initiative that facilitated educational opportunities for girls around the world, CNN reports. "Moving forward, we will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," the Peace Corps' acting director, Sheila Crowley, wrote in an email to employees. She added: "We are so proud of what 'Let Girls Learn' accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success."

Certain aspects of the initiative will continue, but not as a comprehensive program. "We felt it was important to have a branded campaign that drew attention to those issues, and we found that when we did it, we had extraordinary support," said Tina Tchen, who served as Michelle Obama's chief of staff. "I think it's unfortunate to not continue with the branded campaign. We think that this is an issue that has bipartisan support, it's really not a Republican or Democratic issue."

Ivanka Trump has stressed the importance of educating girls, although she has not confirmed any specific programs yet. Questions about the discontinuation of "Let Girls Learn" by CNN were directed to representatives of Melania Trump, who declined to comment.

Also Monday, Trump's agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, announced an end to Michelle Obama's healthy school lunches initiative. Jeva Lange