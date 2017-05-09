GOP senator expects a lengthy battle over ObamaCare repeal because 'the public wants every dime they can be given'
GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah) told reporters Tuesday that Republicans' battle to repeal and replace ObamaCare will be tough because "the public wants every dime they can be given." The version of the American Health Care Act that was passed by the House last week and is now being negotiated by the Senate proposes rolling back some ObamaCare provisions, including the expansion of Medicaid in states.
"Let's face it, once you get them on the dole, they'll take every dime they can. We've got to find some way of getting things under control or this country and your future is going to be gone," said Hatch, who CNN noted is a "one of the key Senate architects of the ongoing rewrite of the massive health care law." Hatch is also the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which has authority over Medicaid.
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.) scoffed at Hatch's suggestion that "people who are getting access to health care" are "on the dole." "They are working families. They are, by circumstances most of us hope we don't get into, have a very seriously ill child or spouse," Murray said. "This is America. Certainly, we don't call people who need health care people who are on the dole." Becca Stanek
8 out of 14 Trump administration officials clicked a link in a fake phishing email sent to them by Gizmodo
When sent a fake phishing email by the technology website Gizmodo, more than half of 14 targeted Trump administration officials fell for clicking on the potentially dangerous link. "We sent them an email that mimicked an invitation to view a spreadsheet in Google Docs," Gizmodo writes. "The emails came from the address security.test@gizmodomedia.com, but the sender name each one displayed was that of someone who might plausibly email the recipient, such as a colleague, friend, or family member."
Newt Gingrich and FBI director James Comey both cautiously replied to the emails, "apparently taking the sender's identity at face value," Gizmodo notes. Other targets of Gizmodo's test included White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, senior adviser Stephen Miller, and Trump's cybersecurity adviser, Rudy Giuliani.
Eight different unique devices visited the site, one of them multiple times. There's no way to tell for sure if the recipients themselves did all the clicking (as opposed to, say, an IT specialist they'd forwarded it to), but seven of the connections occurred within 10 minutes of the emails being sent.
At least the recipients didn't go farther. Our testing setup — which included disclaimers for careful readers at each step — did not induce anyone to go all the way and try to hand over their credentials. [Gizmodo]
While Gizmodo began their investigation three weeks ago, their findings couldn't be more timely. Last week, approximately a million Gmail users received an email purporting to contain a link to a Google Doc that had been shared by someone the user knew. "While contact information was accessed and used by the campaign, our investigations show that no other data was exposed," a Gmail spokesperson told CNBC.
Of course, not everyone is always so lucky; emails exchanged by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign were accessed after Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, fell for a similar phishing email.
"These are not theoretical risks," Gizmodo writes. Read their full investigation here. Jeva Lange
Spicer claims the White House didn't act immediately on Flynn warning because Yates is a 'political opponent'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that the Trump administration waited weeks to heed former acting Attorney General Sally Yates' warning about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because Yates was "a political opponent." Claiming without evidence that Yates, a longtime Department of Justice employee appointed in the Bush era, was a "strong supporter of Clinton," Spicer argued it would have been "pretty irrational" if the White House "dismissed somebody because a political opponent of the president had made an utterance."
Yates testified Monday before Congress that she warned the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn was "compromised with respect to the Russians" because the Kremlin knew he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with a Russian ambassador. Flynn was fired on Feb. 13. Becca Stanek
President Trump has approved a plan to further arm Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday. The heavier arms will allow the fighters to help in the fight to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from the Islamic State.
Trump's approval comes in spite of strong opposition from Turkey, a key NATO ally. Reuters reported that Turkey sees the Kurdish fighters "as an extension of PKK militia waging an insurgency on Turkish soil."
American military commanders, however, have long pushed for the fighters to be armed, as The New York Times noted YPG "contains some of the most experienced fighters among the Syrian force" fighting ISIS. Becca Stanek
President Trump isn't the only one still thinking about a long-gone election. On Tuesday, White House director of social media Dan Scavino teased an image of an incoming call to Kellyanne Conway's phone from Hillary Clinton's aide, Huma Abedin, on 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.
"I have on video [and] will share that in the near future," Scavino tweeted.
Screen shot via @KellyannePolls cell phone- of Huma's call at 2:30amE....6 months ago. I have on video & will share that in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Mzy2o8XXwQ
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) May 9, 2017
Conway also jumped in:
#memories.
Hey, @DanScavino, has EVERYONE "accepted the election results" yet? https://t.co/pYo0TfvyqF
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 9, 2017
In November, Conway recalled to CNN's New Day: "My phone rang, It was Huma Abedin. I was happy to talk with her. I had a nice exchange with Huma, whom I respect very much. And she said, 'Secretary Clinton would like to talk to Mr. Trump.' So I handed him the phone and they had maybe a one-minute conversation." Jeva Lange
Humans' supposedly ancient relative might not actually be that old. New research has revealed that Homo naledi, a human relative first discovered two years ago in South Africa, may have actually still been roaming the Earth when humans appeared.
Scientists originally thought the fossils of the species they'd uncovered in a South African cave system were as old as 2.5 million years. Now that the sediments the fossils were found in have been dated, that estimate is between 236,000 and 335,000 years. That means Homo naledi and Homo sapiens could have co-existed in Africa some 300,000 years ago. "No one thought that a small-brained, primitive hominin could extend down through time this long and that period is exactly the moment when we thought modern humans were arising here in Africa," said Lee Berger, project leader for Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand.
Researchers have revealed that Homo naledi is far younger than its bizarrely primitive body would suggest https://t.co/5U1z9cGFEm
— National Geographic (@NatGeo) May 9, 2017
Examinations of Homo naledi fossils revealed a species with a brain "much smaller than humans', suggesting the creatures were more primitive," Time reported. The species does appear to have "human-like feet and curved hands with opposable thumbs."
Scientists aren't yet sure how humans and the species may have interacted. "Could there have been gene exchange between Homo naledi and early Homo sapiens?" Berger told Reuters. "It's entirely possible." Becca Stanek
South Korea has elected a new president, but if you live in the United States, you probably didn't hear that news reported in the form of an epic, extended Game of Thrones animation. In South Korea, though, the national television channel SBS kept the public up to date on exit poll results by depicting the candidates as Game of Thrones characters:
역시 한국에서 제일 재밌는 방송은 선거방송임 pic.twitter.com/3PLG53EOD5
— SRNT (@SRNT00) May 9, 2017
SBS's colorful coverage did not stop there:
I'm 99% sure the Korean TV networks asked the presidential candidates to dab so they can create this piece of masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/J3Q6oDiFla
— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) May 9, 2017
SBS gives the South Korean presidential candidates the Pokemon Go treatment. pic.twitter.com/tkklh00Ovj
— Only in Korea (@oinkorea) May 9, 2017
Rocky tribute from SBS #koreaelection #korea pic.twitter.com/bG3cq6Wipm
— Annabelle Ambrose (@annabellekorea) May 9, 2017
By the time the polls closed Tuesday night in South Korea, exit polls showed an easy victory for Moon Jae-in of the left-leaning Democratic Party. Jeva Lange
If you're heading to Europe this summer, you'll want to pack a good book in your bag, as the Department of Homeland Security could soon ban all electronics bigger than a cell phone from the cabins of transatlantic flights, CBS News reports. The ban is already in place for flights to and from certain regions of the Middle East and North Africa after intelligence reports that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments.
Aviation expert Alex Macheras is confident the ban will come into effect "in a few weeks." In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said: "We have not made any decisions on expanding the electronics ban. However, we are continuously assessing security directives based on intelligence and will make changes when necessary to keep travelers safe."
If the ban is instated, all laptops, tablets, DVD players, and cameras will be required to be stored in checked bags. Jeva Lange