Orrin Hatch protests the snickering commentators after saying senators 'shot their wad on health care'

Eighty-three-year-old Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) learned Monday that to "shoot one's wad" no longer means to most people what it did in the good ol' days.

Last Wednesday, the Utah senator complained that "we're not going back to health care. We're in tax now. As far as I'm concerned, they shot their wad on health care and that's the way it is. I'm sick of it." The comment naturally earned a few chuckles, although Hatch did nothing to discourage amused smiles when he protested Monday:

As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here's a valuable jargon lesson on "wads" and the shooting of them. https://t.co/dOYvcfgImO pic.twitter.com/wk9aaNb3s2 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 7, 2017

It's true that "wad" used to commonly refer to "a plug of tow, cloth, etc." that was used to "retain the powder and shot in position in charging a gun or cartridge" and that "to shoot one's wad" meant, colloquially, "to do all that one can do." Hatch is also correct that few of us were alive during the Civil War to actually learn this.

He fails to add though, that despite his age potentially precluding him from searching the phrase on Urban Dictionary first, he was not alive during the Civil War either. Jeva Lange