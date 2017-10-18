Trump claims the media makes up stories about him. Nearly half of Americans agree.

We're 10 months into the Trump administration, and the president hasn't let up on his crusade against "fake news." Perhaps more surprising, however, is that nearly half of American voters seem to share his sentiments.

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that 46 percent of voters believe the media makes up stories about the president. Only 37 percent think the media doesn't make up stories, and 17 percent remain undecided.

Republicans and Trump supporters are especially likely to believe in "fake news," the poll found. Of those who strongly approve of Trump's job performance, 85 percent think the media fabricates stories about Trump, and 76 percent of Republicans feel the same way. The poll also addressed Trump's relationships with congressional Republicans, finding that most Republicans think Trump is better aligned with the American people than their representatives are.

The poll was conducted Oct. 12-16 across 1,991 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Read more about the results at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk