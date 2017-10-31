Trump calls NYC attack suspect 'sick and deranged,' says U.S. can't 'allow ISIS to return'

Following the truck attack in Manhattan that left at least eight people dead and more than a dozen injured, President Trump tweeted Tuesday evening about the Islamic State, saying militants "must not" be let into the United States.

"We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere," Trump said. "Enough!" It was his second tweet on the incident; about an hour earlier, he wrote, "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!" Several minutes after his tweet about ISIS, Trump followed up with, "My thoughts, condolences, and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!"

Police say a 29-year-old man drove his rented truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan, hitting several pedestrians, before ramming into a school bus. The suspect then exited the vehicle, carrying "imitation firearms," and was shot by police. The suspect is in custody, and treated at a nearby hospital. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that based on the information available, "this was an act of terror," but no terror organization has taken credit yet for the incident. Catherine Garcia