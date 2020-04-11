Martinsdale, Montana. Daisy Dean Creek Ranch includes more than 1,600 acres of rolling grassland, creek bottom, timber stands, and irrigated hay. The four-bedroom main house features a wood-burning rock fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wooden trim, a large deck, and sweeping views of the Little Belt Mountains.

The property can sustain a small cattle operation and borders the 1 ­million–acre Lewis and Clark National Forest. $2,900,000. Jack ­McInerney, Live Water Properties, (406) 220-1696.

Edgewater, Maryland. This five-bedroom Georgian Colonial–style house anchors Dove Hill, a 134-acre equestrian farm in the woodlands of Anne Arundel County. The 1999 home is faced with antique brick and includes a recreation room with pool and multiple spaces for entertaining.

Outside are stables, barns, a dressage ring, a caretaker's house, gardens, a cross-country trail, and abundant wildlife. $3,500,000. Jeannine Wayson, Coldwell Banker, (410) 562-3178.

Bozeman, Montana. The Rising Sun Retreat is a 40-acre horse estate 10 minutes from downtown Bozeman and the Bridger Bowl Ski Area. The 1996 three-bedroom main house features cherry­wood floors, river-rock fireplaces, three decks, a wine cellar, and mountain views.

The property includes a one-bedroom guest apartment, two horse pastures, a horse barn, a four-horse loafing shed, and heated waterers. $3,000,000. David M. Johnson, Hall and Hall, (406) 586-4213.

Murphy, North Carolina. Iron Horse Farm, a 282-acre horse and cattle spread, lies in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The three-bedroom, open-plan main house has a contemporary kitchen leading to a living room, dining room, and deck with views.

On the land are a caretaker's home; stables, barn, and other working buildings; a 1.5-acre pond and mountain creek; and a trail network, meadows, and wildlife. $1,750,000. Elliott Davenport Jr., Hall and Hall, (423) 364-2092.

Mariposa, California. The Rauch Ranch comprises more than 1,245 acres of mixed-use rangeland near Yosemite National Park. Ranch headquarters includes a main ranch house, a second house, and a guesthouse, each with three bedrooms.

The property comes with a complete solar-energy system, cattle grazing and 150-cow lease, a barn, paddocks, corrals, a riding arena, an 11-mile riding loop, stocked ponds, natural springs, a 10-acre vineyard, and a 1,200-case winery. $3,650,000. Bruce Renfrew, California Outdoor Properties, (650) 773-1863.

Emmett, Idaho. The centerpiece of this 21-acre working farm is a two-bedroom log house with a covered porch looking out on a shaded green yard, fruit trees, and pasture.

The two-story home features wooden trim, a wood-burning fireplace, a kitchen with pantry, and an office. The property includes a barn, a corral, a dog run, and an artesian well with pump. $495,000. Victoria Coelho, Smith & Coelho, (208) 921-5645.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, try the magazine for a month here.