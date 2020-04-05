Lakewood, Washington. The family room of this 1915 five-bedroom home is an incorporated 19th-century log cabin. The house also features a wainscoted dining room; a solarium; a living room with fireplace and views of Gravelly Lake; and a downstairs apartment with kitchen, den, fireplace, and French doors leading outside.

The property includes fruit trees, garden space, and 110 feet of lakefront with dock. $1,795,000. Grace Hudtloff, John L. Scott, Inc., (253) 581-1100.

Mattituck, New York. Set on Marratooka Point Peninsula on Long Island's North Fork, this five-bedroom cabin-style home looks out on Great Peconic Bay. The 1940 house features exposed-log walls, vaulted ceilings, oversize windows, a great room with a stone fireplace, and a large deck with an outdoor shower.

The half-acre property is bordered by the beach in front and a navigable creek in back. $1,195,000. Thomas Uhlinger, Douglas Elliman, (631) 298-6120.

North Garden, Virginia. Built in 1785, this two-bedroom cabin is now part of Bundoran Farm, a preservation development, community, and 2,300-acre sustainable working farm. The log-and-stucco home has a modern interior but retains original details, including exposed walls, beams, and stone foundation.

The property, a 24-acre equestrian lot, has landscaped lawns, gardens, two recreational lakes, a vineyard, and access to 15 miles of trails. $975,000. Peter Wiley, Wiley Real Estate, (434) 422-2090.

Walland, Tennessee. Pure Water Farm, a 350-year-old settlement, stands on 42 acres near the entrance of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Buildings include the original two-bedroom dogtrot-style cabin, a schoolhouse turned chapel, and a one-bedroom guest cottage.

The historic property, where Spanish conquistadors once camped, also has a brewery, a "venue" barn, two ponds, a trout creek, and 10 acres of organic, sustainable farmland. $5,800,000. ­Sandy Poe, Alliance/­Sotheby's International Realty, (865) 207-0004.

Fennville, Michigan. This three-bedroom cabin stands on a 1.1-acre lot close to Lake Michigan's Pier Cove Beach and area wineries. The 1900 log home has Pella windows and doors, new electrical and plumbing systems, a modern kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, a laundry, a balcony off two bedrooms, and a screened porch.

The yard includes a fire pit, a six-person hot tub, and a walking path. $639,000. Jasen Schrock, Century 21 ­Affiliated, (773) 805-7432.

Idyllwild, California. Rocky Point Retreat is a circa-1941, one-bedroom cabin with a view of Diamond Valley Lake. The fully furnished, metal-roofed home features a new septic and heating system, a brick fireplace, built-ins, casement windows, and a beamed ceiling with a sleeping loft.

The property has a fenced brick patio and is close to hiking trails and area stores. $224,900. Tim McTavish, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, (760) 619-4765.

