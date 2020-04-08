Goshen, Connecticut. Set on a 1-acre waterfront lot, this AIA award–winning, three-bedroom home includes two offices, one with a balcony and Woodridge Lake views.

The house also features a two-story great room, two fireplaces, a master suite with Japanese screens, and a SwimEx swim spa. Outside are five decks, a sandy beach, and the Mohawk Trail system steps away. $2,500,000. Stephen Drezen, William Pitt/­Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 480-5073.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This five-bedroom home is part of a 1,000-acre resort community. The house has floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood details, exposed I-beams, a chef's kitchen, a master suite with spa bathroom, and an office with mountain views and high-speed connection.

Amenities include direct access to the Snake River, a championship golf course, a bike path, a lodge, and a pond. $2,995,000. Joe Amdor and Meghan Lori, Snake River Sporting Club, (307) 201-2560.

Woodstock, Vermont. The main residence of High Riding estate was built by architect Harvey Stevenson in 1962. The three-bedroom house features curved butternut-veneer walls, curly-maple stairs, and an expansive living room with fireplace.

The separate "Studio" building includes a two-bedroom apartment with deck, views, and north light, and three ground-floor offices with patio access. The 75.5-acre property has 800 sugar maples, apple trees, hiking and horse trails, and a three-stall stable. $1,575,000. Story Jenks, LandVest, (802) 238-1332.

Charleston, South Carolina. A recent two-year renovation of the 1840 Robert M. Venning house preserved historic elements throughout, including heart-of-pine floors and exposed brick walls.

The four-bedroom home has a family room with 26-foot ceilings; a master suite with a spa bathroom with fireplace; and two offices, one across from the master, with outdoor access, the other off the wine room and den. The lot includes a lush walled garden and a covered porch. $2,895,000. Leslie Turner, Maison Real Estate, (843) 813-2933.

Los Angeles. Perched in the Los Feliz Hills, this five-bedroom home has views of the downtown skyline. The open-concept house features white-oak floors, a flowing staircase, a gourmet kitchen, three guest suites, a master suite with soaking tub and walk-in closets, and an office with fireplace and a glass door to the fenced front yard.

The property has seating areas, decks, a pool, and parking for five cars. $5,349,000. Louise Leach and Juan ­Longfellow, Deasy Penner Podley, (213) 344-8090.

Cincinnati. Built in 1880, this freshly updated home has a third bedroom converted to a large office. The house also features a fireplace and high ceilings; two redone bathrooms; new furnace and windows; and a renovated kitchen with butcher-block counters and marble backsplash.

Outdoor spaces include a second-story deck, a porch, and a backyard patio. $319,900. Finn Team, Coldwell Banker/West Shell, (513) 702-4090.

