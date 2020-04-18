Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Black Bear Ranch, 6 miles from the town and hot springs, stands on 902 acres of mountain wilderness. The three-bedroom traditional log cabin–style home includes a vaulted great room with stone fireplace, a master bathroom with clawfoot tub, and a wraparound deck with mountain and water views.

The property features a lake, fishing and hunting grounds, and direct access to the White River National Forest. $5,995,000. Brian ­Hartley, Live Water Properties, (307) 690-3155.

Woodstock, Connecticut. This three-­bedroom 1790 Colonial sits amid 175 acres of woods and fields. The house retains many antique details, including five fireplaces and the original pine floors and paneling, and features an added sunroom opening onto the updated kitchen.

The property has more than 4 miles of forest trails, a swimming hole, an outbuilding with electricity, and a three-story barn. $1,300,000. John Downs, Berkshire Hath­away Home Services New England, (860) 377-0754.

San Juan Island, Washington. Set on 1.2 acres overlooking the Haro Strait, this 2003 four-bedroom home is 9 miles from downtown Friday Harbor, the only incorporated town in the islands. The house has a great room with fieldstone fireplace, a guest suite, and a two-car garage.

The grounds feature a backyard deck fronting a lawn, trails to a private beach, and a protected bay for summer moorage. $1,649,000. ­MaryEllen Foster, Coldwell Banker/San Juan Islands, (360) 378-7825.

Gadsden County, Florida. Elkhart Ranch is a 440-acre wildlife property 25 minutes' drive from Tallahassee. The three-bedroom lodge has pine wainscoting, a stone fireplace, a wraparound porch, and an outdoor kitchen with Viking grill and deep fryer.

On the land are a creek; a 4-acre pond stocked with fish; native and exotic animals, including elk and gemsbok; shooting blinds; a barn; and a motocross track. $2,399,000 Jon Kohler, Jon Kohler & Associates, (850) 508-2999.

Helena, Ohio. This three-bedroom home is surrounded by 10.8 wooded acres. The 2003 house, built out from a well-preserved 1834 log cabin, features an original bedroom with fireplace in the cabin; a gourmet kitchen; and a great room with a loft and a wood-burning fireplace.

The grounds include a swimming pool, a stream, and a 19th-century barn and outhouse; shopping is 15 minutes away, in Fremont. $699,900. Lisa Deuschle, Street/Sotheby's International Realty, (419) 308-8312.

Holden, Maine. Ten miles from Bangor, this 8-acre private peninsula comes with 1,100 feet of waterfront. The 1950 main cottage has knotty-pine interiors, two bedrooms and a sleeping loft, a great room with stone fireplace, and an enclosed porch.

Outside are a one-bedroom guest cottage, a pond, a waterfront pavilion, a dock, and a boat launch. $560,000. Charlene Hamiwka, Legacy Properties/Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 671-0085.

