Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. This fully furnished four-bedroom home sits on fairway 11 at Kohanaiki, a 450-acre private club on the Big Island. The house has a family ­media room and a great room with pocket doors opening to an expansive lanai.

The landscaped property includes a pool, a guesthouse, and access to the community's spa, restaurants, beach club, and adventure team for ocean and land sports, as well as concierge service. $4,650,000. Kohanaiki, (808) 650-5445.



New York City. J.P. Morgan headquarters was housed in this apartment's landmark Financial District building from 1914 to 2005, before architect-designer Philippe Starck converted the interior.

The two-bedroom, light-filled corner unit, recently remodeled, features porcelain-tile floors, a chef's kitchen, a master suite with soaking tub, and a private terrace. The building has a 24-hour concierge and a full gym, bowling alley, lap pool, yoga studio, and roof park. $2,100,000. Corey Wecler, Compass, (646) 734-7046.

Big Sky, Montana. This three-bedroom home is part of the Spanish Peak Mountain Club, a ski-in, ski-out neighborhood on a forested, mountain-view ridge near Yellowstone National Park.

The open-space chalet-style house has multiple fireplaces, oversize windows, and modern alpine finishes. Community amenities include concierge service, a golf course, hiking and ski trails, a clubhouse, a children's center, and a full-service spa and fitness center. $2,725,000. Martha Johnson, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., (406) 580-5891.

Nashville. The Arts District surrounds this two-story penthouse, which comes with 24-hour concierge service and a six-car private garage. The three-bedroom home features sweeping views of the city, an ultramodern kitchen, and a master bedroom with dual closets.

The building has a saltwater pool, sports courts, a fitness center, a private cinema, a fire pit lounge, and a dog park. $5,000,000. Caroline Rigsby, Zeitlin/Sotheby's International Realty, (615) 306-4152.

Homewood, California. Part of the Lake Tahoe community Fleur du Lac, once the estate of industrialist Henry Kaiser, this five-bedroom townhome has water views throughout and comes with a private boat slip. The open-plan house includes a gourmet kitchen, a media room, and a master suite with fireplace, sitting area, and spa bath.

The clubhouse, featured in The Godfather Part II, offers concierge and office services and a pool, a spa, a gym, bocce ball, and ­tennis. $4,700,000. Trinkie Watson, Chase International, (530) 582-0722.

Columbus, Ohio. This two-bedroom penthouse is located in the midcentury-modern Summit Chase building, former home to astronaut and U.S. senator John Glenn. The renovated condo has a two-story wall of glass, new hardwood floors, a living room opening to a large terrace, and a master suite with spa bathroom.

Building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, a pool, a gym, and landscaped grounds. $425,000. Jeffery Ruff, Vutech and Ruff Team, HER Realtors, (614) 255-0600.

