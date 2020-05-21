1. iFetch Frenzy ($30)

This clever battery-free toy can keep a small dog happily entertained while you focus on work. Whenever your pup drops a mini tennis ball into the funnel, the ball rolls out of a random hole in an unexpected direction. Buy it at Amazon.

2. PetSafe Bolt Laser Cat Toy ($24)

"Nothing fascinates a kitten like a laser," writes Jaden Satenstein at St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and this device will beam a laser point around the floor and walls in random patterns. It shuts off after 15 minutes to prevent overstimulation, and it can be manually controlled, too. Buy it at Amazon.

3. USA Bones & Chews Elk Antler ($27)

Antlers last a lot longer than most dog chews — months, sometimes — and they don't splinter or smell bad. With an extra-large 9-inch section, "your pooch will happily spend hours chowing down," writes Camryn Rabideau at Reviewed. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Litterbox Catnip Flight ($15)

If your old catnip toys aren't thrilling your pet anymore, it may be time for this stimulant sampler pack. It includes two tins of fresh organic catnip and one of silver vine — a potent alternative that even stimulates cats that are indifferent to catnip. Buy it at Litterbox.

5. Kong Classic Dog Toy ($7.50)

Fill this hollow rubber chew toy with peanut butter, stick it in the freezer, and "your dog will spend hours trying to get every last bit of frozen food out of the interior," writes Camryn Rabideau at Forbes. There's one for every dog size, including teething puppies. Buy it at Amazon.

Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.