Coral Ridge. Set on a canal across from a state park, this 2019 home comes with 80 feet of waterfront access. The house has six bedrooms with bathrooms, including two master suites, and features 14-foot ceilings, oversize windows, sliding glass walls, and a European-style kitchen.

Outside are a wraparound terrace, tropical landscaping, a heated saltwater pool and spa, and a deeded dock. $3,195,000. Timothy Singer, Coldwell Banker Homes, (954) 292-8900.

Las Olas Isles. From its perch on the top floor, this three-bedroom waterfront condo overlooks waterways, Port Everglades, and the city skyline. The fully furnished penthouse features custom lighting, glass-door partitions, automated sound and privacy shades, and a chef's kitchen including a large island with seating.

Outside are balconies and an exclusive roof terrace; below are a private boat slip and two covered EV-ready parking spaces. $2,395,000. Niliana Garcia, Engle & Völkers, (561) 222-3053.

Harbor Beach. The gut renovation of this 1957 four-bedroom home was completed this year. The house has two master suites, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, and a dining room with doors opening to the patio.

The lot features a yard with drought-tolerant landscaping and a saltwater pool, a pergola, and a grill island, and comes with access to a private beach club and ­marina. $1,800,000. ­Michael ­Eaton, ­International Realty ­Services, (917) 940-8676.

Landings. Under construction and nearly complete, this five-bedroom home has been designed with Florida Vernacular details. A second-floor balcony wraps the exterior; the master suite includes a sundeck; and the vaulted, skylit living-dining area has oversize windows and glass doors to the outside.

The 12,500-square-foot lot on the Intracoastal ­Waterway comes with ­mature trees, native plantings, a summer kitchen, a pool and spa, and 108 feet of water frontage. $4,780,000. Ines ­Hegedus-­Garcia, Avanti Way, (305) 206-9366.

Lauderdale Beach. Designed with a contemporary open layout, this four-bedroom home was built in 2014. The light-filled house, looking out on the ocean, has floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, porcelain floors, an elevator, a custom kitchen, and a third-floor main suite with walk-in closet and surround views.

The tropical lot features fruit trees, mature palms, a covered outdoor kitchen, a lap pool, and a hot tub. $3,750,000. Tika Van Den Hurk, Douglas Elliman, (305) 778-6570.

Lauderdale Beach. This two-bedroom condo overlooks the Atlantic Ocean from a 31-foot balcony with room for a seating area. Built in 1976 and recently updated, the home has a new open-plan kitchen and redone bathrooms, built-in closets, and a washer and dryer.

Building amenities include two parking spaces, a rooftop pool, a gym, a 24-hour doorman, and easy access to the beach. $419,000. Tara Quailey, Douglas Elliman, (954) 260-0076.

