Scottsville, Virginia. This Victorian farm property sits on 78 acres of pasture and fields, 14 miles from town. The four-bedroom house, built in 1900, retains many original details, with hardwood floors and trim and brick fireplaces in the kitchen, dining room, living room, and parlor.

On the land are a six-stall horse barn with tack room, electricity, and storage stands; an equestrian ring and riding trails; a pond; lawns; and mature trees. $895,000. Peter Wiley, Wiley Real Estate, (434) 422-2090.

Central Valley, New York. This restored 1920 carriage house was once part of the Filer-Guggenheim family estate. Among the four-bedroom home's historic features are two fireplaces, one of carved wood and one of native rock; a Wedgewood footed cast-iron stove; a library and billiards room; two screened porches; an icehouse; and a stone cellar.

The 3.2-acre grounds, surrounded by woodlands, include an 80-year-old grape arbor. $569,000. Josef Muller, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 589-1409.

Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The farmhouse known as the Durfee Tea House was built in 1820 and expanded and renovated in 1989. The four-bedroom home, listed on Portsmouth's historic register, features five working fireplaces, a formal dining room, double parlors, and an eat-in country kitchen.

The 1.3-acre property has lawns, an orchard, a herb garden, a henhouse, and a restored antique barn with commercial kitchen and space for an office or art studio. $1,389,000. Kimberly Fleming, Gustave White/Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 935-9075.

Lyman, New Hampshire. Brook Mountain stands on 22 acres of the White Mountains. The Arts and Crafts–style four-bedroom house features fir beams, architectural artifacts, and artisan cabinetry, and has a British cook's kitchen, a lodge-style living room, a conservatory, a guest wing, and a wraparound porch.

The forested property includes a carriage house, a brook, a lawn and gardens, and a perennial wildflower field, and is near natural and cultural attractions. $1,285,000. Charles Crannell, Luxury Portfolio International and Peabody & Smith Realty, (603) 823-5700.

Verona, Wisconsin. Two acres of private park surround this Colonial farm–style five-bedroom home. Built in 2004, the house has radiant heat under white-oak floors, oversize windows, two fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, a great room, and a wraparound covered porch.

The landscaped grounds include lawns, mature trees, perennial gardens, an attached three-car garage, a detached two-car garage with a potting shed, two additional acres of buildable land, and rural zoning allowing horses. $1,250,000. Shelly Sprinkman, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 220-1453.

Trinity Center, California. This off-the-grid two-bedroom home looks out on Mount Shasta and Trinity Lake. Built in 2008 from hand-chinked logs, the house is powered by a 48-volt solar system and generator and serviced by a well and gravity-feed water tank.

Features include a stone fireplace, a Japanese soaking tub, custom cabinetry, a guest loft, and a wraparound viewing deck. The 10-acre forested property requires a snow vehicle for winter access. $359,000. Doren Morgan, California Outdoor Properties, (707) 613-0582.

