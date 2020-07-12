1. Yellow Leaf Chair Hammock ($179)

"You don't need a huge patio or two trees to string up a hammock," writes Megan Spurrell at Condé Nast Traveler. This "ultrasoft" handwoven chair hammock "offers just as much relaxation" and can be hung on a small porch. You can even customize the colors. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Society6 Sling Chair ($119)

Available in dozens of vibrant prints, this lightweight cabana chair will cheer up any outdoor space. The solid-wood frame folds down easily for storage, and a UV coating protects the polyester seat from fading. Buy it at Society6.

3. Serena & Lily Capistrano Daybed ($2,798)

Create a sanctuary with this outdoor daybed, which invites you to collapse, relax, and enjoy the fresh air. The frame is resin and aluminum, and the synthetic fabric repels water, resists mildew, and doesn't fade. Buy it at Serena & Lily.

4. Loll Designs Adirondack Chair ($421)

This modern riff on the Adirondack, made of recycled plastic, is "exactly what your elegant poolside needs," per Elle Decor. It's available in nine fade-resistant colors, though "the real perk" is the bottle opener hidden under one arm. Buy it at DWR.

5. Masaya & Co. Rocking Chair ($1,025)

Going for more of a midcentury-modern vibe? This indoor or outdoor statement piece is made entirely by hand, from the handwoven seat and backrest to the sustainably sourced tropical-hardwood frame. Buy it at Perigold.

Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.