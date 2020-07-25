Memphis. Annesdale ­Mansion, part of Memphis' Annesdale-Snowden Historic District, was in the Snowden family for 160 years. Restored in 2010, the 1850 five-bedroom home retains its marble entry, Aubusson windows, spiral staircase, walnut-paneled rooms, 11 fireplaces, and hand-painted ceilings, and includes breakfast and dining rooms, great room, living room, library, study, and sun room.

The 7-acre property is landscaped with formal gardens, mature trees, and a fountain. $4,500,000. Joshua Spotts, Crye-Leike Real Estate Services/Luxury Portfolio International, (901) 361-4211.

Nashville. This four-bedroom cottage in Belmont is steps from Sevier Park. The updated 1940 home features arched doorways, floors in a variety of polished hardwoods, a gourmet kitchen, a family room, two dens, and a glassed-in, tiled porch.

The lush, fenced quarter-acre lot includes gardens, a sunken deck with hot tub, and a covered garage with a convertible workspace above. $1,499,900. Lynne ­Wallman, Zeitlin Sotheby's ­International Realty/Realty Affil­iates, (615) 500-7355.

Chattanooga. Built in 1920, this four-bedroom ­Colonial Revival house is in the Missionary Ridge Historic District. Inside are a grand staircase; crown molding; crystal chandeliers; high arched transom windows with sweeping views; eight fireplaces, including in the drawing room, dining room, and updated kitchen; and a separate breakfast room and butler's pantry.

The 0.9-acre property features an extensive lawn, mature trees, and a one-bay covered entrance. $1,200,000. Darlene Brown, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, (423) 265-0088.

Knoxville. Century-old willow oaks surround this 1955 five-bedroom home in Sequoyah Hills near the ­Tennessee River. Updated in 2005, it has white-oak floors, a dining room with lower-level 600-bottle wine cellar, and a master suite with laundry elevator and sauna.

Outside are gardens and a yard with outdoor kitchen, sundeck, spa, and saltwater pool. $2,575,000. Amy Moody, ­Alliance/Sotheby's International Realty, (865) 607-0035.

Nashville. This 1908 four-bedroom brick home is set on ­Music Row, close to Vanderbilt University. Inside are five ornate fireplaces; a kitchen with custom cabinets; central air; oversize windows; and a 1,000-square-foot finished attic with polished hardwood plank walls, ceiling, and floor, recessed windows, and a sleeping nook.

Outdoor spaces include a wraparound covered porch and a fenced yard with lawn, trees, brick patio, and detached covered patio with hanging lights and garden boxes. $1,025,000. Ashley Boykin, Coldwell Banker Barnes, (615) 957-2850.

Tullahoma. The park-like grounds of this four-bedroom home lie directly across from the Lakewood Country Club. Designed by a student of Frank Lloyd Wright, the 1972 house was extensively renovated in 2016, with updates to roof, HVAC system, and plumbing; details include more than 60 windows, two river-stone fireplaces, and a river-stone shower in the master suite.

The 1.6-acre property features a large deck and broad, tree-shaded lawns. $529,000. Justin Holder, Parks Realty, (615) 423-3654.

