1. Dyson Airwrap ($550)

Leave it to Dyson to design "the holy grail of hair dryer brushes," writes Ariana Yaptangco at Elle. Yes, the Airwrap is expensive, but this innovative multitool creates a vortex of air that dries your locks without frying them, and its seven attachments provide "salon-level" styling. Buy it at Amazon.

2. NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device ($325)

Facialists use devices that generate low, painless microcurrents, and claim the process tightens and tones the skin. This home version requires also applying a gel before gliding its vibrating nubs across your face and neck. Buy it at Amazon.

3. SpectraLite Faceware Pro ($435)

"It might seem overwhelming to strap on what looks like a deconstructed cyborg face," writes Hana Hong at Marie Claire. But there's science behind the benefits of LED therapy. The mask uses red lights to reduce wrinkles and blue lights to zap acne-causing bacteria. Buy it at Sephora.

4. BeautyBio GloPRO ($199)

"There's never been a better time to get into microneedling," writes Roxanne Adamiyatt at Town & Country. This popular device stimulates natural collagen production, so that "with regular use, skin will appear plumper and smoothed." Microneedling also promotes topical skin-care product absorption. Buy it at Amazon.

5. Dermaflash Dermapore ($99)

Dermaflash's ultrasonic skin spatula is like a pressure washer for your pores. The gently vibrating 2-in-1 device uses ultrasonic waves to scrape away dead skin and oil, then presses vitamin-rich serums deep into the skin. Buy it at DermaFlash.

