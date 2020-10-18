Charlotte, North Carolina. This six-bedroom home in Quail Hollow was custom-built in 1976. The house has hardwood floors, three fireplaces, a curved staircase, built-ins, skylights, floor-to-ceiling windows, a vaulted great room and banquet-size dining room, a brick-floored chef's kitchen, a library, two decks, and a two-car garage.

The wooded lot features a backyard with a patio, a lawn, and a wooden playhouse on stilts. $1,195,000. Peggy Peterson, HM Properties, (704) 904-6279.

Pinecrest, Florida. Built in 1975, this six-bedroom home near Biscayne Bay is laid out on a split-bedroom plan with flexible-use rooms. The interior features recessed lighting, natural-wood cabinetry, stone and wood floors, a wet bar, a recreation room, and a family room with French doors to the back.

The gated, landscaped lot has a pool, a lighted tennis court, a patio with barbecue, and a chickee hut. $2,445,000. William Meyersohn, Brown Harris Stevens, (305) 668-1629.

Charlottesville, Virginia. A classic midcentury-modern home, this 1972 three-bedroom is crafted inside and out with redwood, glass, and Brazilian slate and cork flooring. Details include custom cabinetry, a wine refrigerator, and a soapstone soaking tub.

The 54-acre mountaintop property, 15 minutes from town, has Ragged and Blue Ridge Mountain views, a private road, a barn, and landscaped grounds with mature trees, a saltwater swimming pool, and two renovated guesthouses. $1,950,000. Peter Wiley, Wiley Real Estate, (434) 422-2090.

Cos Cob, Connecticut. Built in 1976, this five-bedroom home was renovated in 2015 with new systems and wiring and an open layout. A two-story great room with fireplace and wall-to-wall windows leads to a family room, a chef's kitchen with marble counters and island, and a breakfast area and dining room; the upstairs master suite has three walk-in closets.

The hilltop lot features rock landscaping, gardens, terraces, and a flagstone patio. $2,295,000. Maria Kelly Stevens, Berkshire Hathaway Home​Services, (203) 570-7021.

Wayland, Massachusetts. This five-bedroom Cape Cod–style home was built in 1973. Updated with high-efficiency heat, central air, and smart thermostats, the house retains its hardwood floors, four fireplaces, family room with deep window seat, and dining and living rooms with walls of windows.

Outside are a cedar-and-teak screened porch, mature perennial gardens, a two-car garage, and nearly 2 acres of secluded wooded grounds 19 miles from Boston. $1,199,000. Liz Kincannon, Coldwell Banker Realty, (508) 566-5273.

North Providence, Rhode Island. This three-bedroom home was built in Colonial style in 1974. The house has hardwood floors, a painted-brick fireplace, French doors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, a sunroom, a deck, a finished basement, and a loft-style studio with a separate entrance over the two-car garage.

The landscaped lot includes lawns, mature trees, a patio, and a gazebo, and is close to Lincoln Woods State Park and highway connections to I-95. $389,000. Pauline Lemieux, Coldwell Banker Realty, (401) 369-1811.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.