Oostburg. Award-winning architect Margaret McCurry designed this colorful modern house on Lake Michigan in 2003. The five-bedroom home features curved interiors, polished concrete floors, two fireplaces, a chef's kitchen and breakfast area surrounded by water views, a vaulted sunroom, a courtyard facing the woods, and a main bedroom with dual balconies overlooking the lake.

The 3.5-acre property includes 200 feet of waterfront and a direct path to the water. $1,175,000. Andrea Woda, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 964-2000.

Eagle River. Eagle Pointe stands on 3 forested acres overlooking Eagle and Scattering Rice Lakes. The four-bedroom home includes five fireplaces, an integrated sound system, an atrium-style gallery with floor-to-ceiling windows, a 1,200-bottle wine grotto, exercise and hobby rooms, and a three-season porch.

Outside are wood decks and walkways, stone walls and patios, a one-bedroom guesthouse, 705 feet of lake frontage, two boathouses, and seven boat slips. $5,995,000. Kurt Penn, Sotheby's International Realty, (773) 206-0302.

Iron River. This midcentury-modern home on Lake Millicent comes with more than 1,000 feet of water frontage. The house has five bedrooms, each with en-suite bathroom and patio access; a living room with curved, beamed ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a brick fireplace; and a sunroom with custom remote shades.

On the 6-acre property are woods, a sandy beach, a boathouse with bedroom, two docks, and two insulated garages. $1,099,000. Cathy Ehret, RE/MAX Results, (218) 348-9163.

Milwaukee. This four-bedroom Mediterranean Revival is blocks from Lake Park and Lake Michigan. Built in 1913, the house features a grand foyer, a living room with ornate plaster ceilings and fireplace, a sitting room with beamed ceilings and fireplace, a dining room, a paneled library, a modern chef's kitchen, and a spa main bathroom.

French doors open to a back porch and manicured gardens. $850,000. Maureen Stallé, Stallé Realty Group/KW Realty, (414) 403-1624.

Maple Bluff. In a secluded enclave on Lake Mendota, with views of Governor's Island, this four-bedroom home is also just three miles from downtown Madison and the university. Built in 1929, the completely renovated brick house retains its hardwood floors, pocket doors, window seat, and built-ins, and includes a guest suite, a walk-out family room, and a screened porch looking out on the lake.

Outside on the wooded property are lawns, gardens, and diverse wildlife. $1,960,000. Shelly Sprinkman, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 220-1453.

Mount Horeb. This four-bedroom Prairie-style home sits by the 40-mile Military Ridge recreational trail. The 1909 house features the original leaded-glass windows, pocket doors, crown molding, ornate millwork, and butler's pantry; rooms include an updated kitchen and bathrooms and a third-floor in-law suite with kitchen.

The lot has front and back porches and a yard, and is walking distance to downtown. $415,000. Robert Barry, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 556-0731.

