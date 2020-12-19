Wailuku, Hawaii. The Maui Clifftop House stands 600 feet above the Pacific Ocean. The award-winning three-bedroom home was built in 2006 by architects Tina Gregoric and Aljosa Dekleva of ipe wood, bamboo, concrete, and stucco; its floor-to-ceiling windows look out on the sea and verdant hills.

The 2.85-acre property is 30 minutes from town and close to hiking trails and the West Maui Forest Reserve. $3,200,000. Liam Ball, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers/​Luxury Portfolio Intl., (800) 370-3848.

Osprey, Florida. This five-bedroom home on Casey Key is surrounded by palms and mature oaks. The 1937 house features French doors, a brick fireplace, a chef's kitchen, a home theater, a wet bar, and two second-story decks.

Outside are 1.2 landscaped acres including a cooking and dining patio; a screened courtyard with a pool and tiled fountain; a one-bedroom guesthouse; a bunkhouse; and a boathouse, dock, and private beach. $4,995,000. Tom Hedge Jr., Premier Sotheby's International Realty, (941) 587-6660.

New Rochelle, New York. A stone bridge connects the six-bedroom Mediterranean home on private Oak Island with the mainland. Built in 1917, the extensively renovated house has a marble foyer, a dining room with hand-painted wallpaper, a wine room, a master suite with fireplace, and multiple balconies and terraces.

The property features stands of oak and a pool and pool house, and includes access to the community beach and marina. $4,900,000. Mimi Magarelli and Lisa Collins, Julia B. Fee/​Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 715-3511.

Christiansted, St. Croix. Clairmont Mill is a five-bedroom home built around an 18th-century sugar mill. The mill houses the chef's kitchen and three of the bedrooms, one a top-floor lookout suite; house details include mahogany stairs, cathedral ceilings, Caribbean-style shutters, and Danish brick.

The 5-acre property features historic ruins, garden patios, a swimming pool and pool deck with sea views and an art studio, and a detached cottage. $2,950,000. Amy Land–de Wilde, Coldwell Banker/St. Croix Realty, (340) 690-1213.

Orcas Island, Washington. This south-facing waterfront home offers panoramic views of nearby islands and the Olympic Mountains. The single-level, three-bedroom house has 20-foot ceilings, heated floors, and an en suite main bedroom featuring a large sliding barn door and a Japanese soakinga tub.

The landscaped lot comes with a boathouse, a guest studio, and access to a community beach, hiking trails, and the nearby ferry. $2,950,000. Wally Gudgell, Windermere Real Estate, (360) 376-2172.

Swans Island, Maine. The windows of this three-bedroom hilltop home look out on the forest and Mackerel Cove. Built in 1975, the post-and-beam house features a great room with solarium and stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, grand central stairs, a sauna, and a large deck with a hot tub.

The wooded property includes a two-bedroom guesthouse and is steps from the ferry to Bass Harbor and Mount Desert Island. $540,000. Beth Ingebritson, The Knowles Company, (207) 276-3322.

