Key West. Built in 1934, this extensively renovated home is in the historic Meadows district. The two-bedroom, open-plan main house has cathedral ceilings, Dade pine floors, a master bath with fish-scale tile, and a great room with French doors to the pool.

The double lot has wood decks, brick paths, tropical plantings, a two-bedroom pool house with outdoor shower, and a one-bedroom carriage house with full bath. $2,100,000. John Geno Zaharakis, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate, (773) 206-0097.

Montverde. This award-winning 2018 Mediterranean sits beside Lake Siena on Pine Island. The four-bedroom home features Control4 automation, bleached-oak floors, two-story windows with water views, a gourmet kitchen, a wine room, and a master suite with built-in screen and projector, oversize walk-in closet, and bathroom with steam shower.

The 1.3-acre property includes a pool with spa and a covered entertainment area with a pizza oven. $2,800,000. Stacey Spencer Clarke, Premier/Sotheby's International Realty, (407) 701-7009.

Coral Gables. The Modernista was built in 1989 by architect Carlo Estevez and remodeled in 2016. The five-bedroom open-plan house has plank ceilings, outsize windows with garden views, a floating staircase, bonus bedroom lofts, and two downstairs main bedrooms with dual closets.

The triple lot on a tree-lined avenue features a terrace, a palm garden, and a pool with spa, and is near the Biltmore Hotel & Golf Resort. $2,795,000. Paulette Monserrate-Schena, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/EWM Realty, (305) 610-4147.

Naples. The 2019 redesign of this 2005 three-bedroom home includes several unique elements. The house has an elevator; a custom kitchen with quartzite island, white-gloss cabinetry, and cut-glass backsplash; a study with detailed flooring; and a living room with a painted ceiling.

Outside are a lanai looking out on the patio and pool, a two-car garage, and the beach and pier three blocks away. $4,495,000. Robyn Pfister Griffin, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (877) 298-2780.

Santa Rosa Beach. Set on Choctawhatchee Bay, this five-bedroom home is also just outside a state park and state forest. The house features an open living area, floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing waterfront views, a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, a master suite with soaking tub, and a screened porch with grill and sink.

The 0.7-acre property has a pool, a wooded lawn leading to a sandy beach, and an apartment over the two-car garage. $2,799,000. Beau Blankenship and Field Williams, Engel & Völkers, (405) 623-5227.

Jacksonville. The renovation of this 1905 two-bedroom bungalow won an award from the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission. Details include high ceilings; wood-plank bedroom walls; an updated kitchen; a paneled dining room with built-in hutch; two bathrooms, one with a clawfoot tub and one with a walk-in shower; a Florida room; and a wraparound porch.

On the quarter-acre lot are lawns, trees, tropical plantings, and an outdoor shower. $449,000. Wally Sears, Florida Network Realty/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, (904) 610-9771.

