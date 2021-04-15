20 years of history through The Week's covers
April 15, 2021
In honor of the 20th anniversary of our first issue, here's a look back at notable covers:
May 4, 2001
September 21, 2001
October 18, 2002
May 9, 2003
November 19, 2004
December 9, 2005
March 24, 2006
November 3, 2006
February 23, 2007
September 12, 2008
December 11, 2009
August 13, 2010
May 13, 2011
April 20, 2012
October 30, 2013
February 28, 2014
March 28, 2014
July 17, 2015
March 4, 2016
November 25, 2016
January 27, 2017
January 19, 2018
October 5, 2018
May 10, 2019
March 13, 2020
May 15, 2020
