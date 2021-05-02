Harrison Lenox. German Trinity Church, built in 1874, was retrofitted in 2017 with eight floors of LEED-certified modern condominiums. This three-bedroom unit features an owner's suite with spa bathroom and a gourmet kitchen with a wet bar and two 98-bottle wine refrigerators.

All rooms open onto a 100-foot south-facing terrace with built-in gas grill. The building includes bike and exercise rooms, a pet washing station, and a residents' lounge, and is blocks from Ramsay Park. $3,995,000. Siufu Lau and Jennifer Wong, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 755-9388.

Midtown. From the 31st floor of the Ritz-Carlton, this three-bedroom condo looks out on Boston Common, the Public Garden, the Charles River, and Back Bay. The home has a 41-foot living room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and wave-tile wall, a chef's kitchen, a movie-size screen and custom sound system, and a sunrise-facing main bedroom with en-suite marble bath with soaking tub and separate shower.

Ownership includes two valet parking spots, 24-hour concierge, and direct gym access. $3,795,000. Myrna Rothman, Douglas Elliman, (617) 828-9622.

South End. This 1880 four-bedroom brick house stands on a quiet, tree-lined street near Back Bay and Chinatown. The home has two upper floors of bedrooms, each with full bath; a parlor level featuring ornate molding, ceiling medallions, and four marble fireplaces; a ground floor with dining room and open-plan, eat-in chef's kitchen; and a finished lower level with laundry, full bath, utility room, and big extra room.

Off the kitchen is a private garden patio with two large trees. $2,995,000. Roswell Underwood, Coldwell Banker Realty, (508) 971-9661.

South End. The Penmark, a luxury residential building in a historic neighborhood, was originally Boston College High School. This three-bedroom duplex in the former gymnasium features floor-to-ceiling windows, a floating staircase, a deep window seat, a designer kitchen and bathrooms, a living room with large gas fireplace, and a glass-doored library with custom lighting.

Building amenities include concierge service, a pet spa, a fitness center, a garden area, and assigned parking. $3,800,000. Amy Goldberg, Compass, (617) 515-4142.

Back Bay East. The 1923 building housing this four-bedroom coop is two blocks from the Charles River and one block from the Boston Public Garden. Renovated in 2018, the home has a 3,550-square-foot floor plan and features direct elevator access, a gourmet kitchen with wet bar and walk-in pantry, three en-suite bathrooms, two fireplaces, and a children's bedroom with built-ins.

The building has a 24-hour superintendent and a roof deck. $5,795,000. William Montero and Madison Dulgarian, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 312-7232.

Dorchester. This three-bedroom corner unit is in a 1905 building close to parks, transit, and the amenities of Peabody Square. Recently remodeled, the home has stained-oak floors; a main bedroom with walk-in closet and curved window bank; a bathroom with marble-topped double vanity and walk-in glass-enclosed tiled shower; a kitchen with Shaker cabinets, pantry, and quartz breakfast bar; and a living room–dining room area with private decks front and back.

Ownership includes private storage in the basement. $475,000. Nicholas Thompson, Hughes Residential, (781) 664-3152.

