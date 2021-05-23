Ambler, Pennsylvania. Second Tamora, a stone manor built in 1898, has eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Features include a marble foyer, three staircases, hand-painted walls, 10 fireplaces, a catering kitchen, a wine cellar, and an indoor lap pool.

The 3.5-acre wooded property includes a tree-lined driveway, courtyard, fountain, formal gardens, four-car garage, and 50-foot swimming pool; the area has quality schools, shopping, dining, and outdoor activities. $2,997,000. Nicole Miller-DeSantis, Coldwell Banker Preferred/Blue Bell, (215) 850-1305.

Washington, D.C. Once the rectory for St. Augustine's Church, this 1947 Renaissance Revival on Logan Circle is now a 10-bedroom home with eight full bathrooms.

Inside are travertine floors, French doors, original woodwork, formal entry with dual salons, chef's kitchen, breakfast and dining rooms, grand owner's suite, in-law apartment, and roof deck with city views; the historic neighborhood offers contemporary dining, shopping, and culture. $3,999,900. The Gary & Michael Team, Coldwell Banker Realty/Mid-Atlantic, (202) 491-5910.

New Canaan, Connecticut. This 1992 Georgian Colonial has seven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. The house features teak, ironwood, and mahogany woodwork; marble and granite stonework; a butterfly entry staircase; and a solarium, paneled library, guest suite, gourmet kitchen, and 3,000-bottle secret wine cellar.

The 5-acre wooded grounds include a private lake, a lighted tennis court, extensive lawns, and multilevel garden beds, paths, and terraces. $5,600,000. Rita Kirby, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 984-7665.

Marco Island, Florida. Built on a double lot, this 1989 home has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a dining room that seats 26. Updated in 2019–20, the house includes a new roof, seawall, and impact-resistant windows and doors; eat-in chef's kitchen seating eight; wet bar; billiard room; and main suite with two walk-in closets and a dual-sink bathroom.

Outside are a pool and spa, a covered lanai, a tennis/basketball court, a five-car garage, and a dock with a boat lift on Roberts Bay. $4,449,000. Michelle Thomas, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, (239) 860-7176.

Calabasas, California. The Retreat at Mulholland includes a master suite with two wood-burning fireplaces, four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and a one-bedroom guest quarters. The contemporary home has wide-plank oak floors, a spiral staircase, French windows and doors, and an open layout with chef's kitchen.

The 14-acre property in the Santa Monica Mountains features a 2-acre vineyard planted with syrah grapes, a lighted tennis court, and a landscaped terrace with pebble-tech pool and spa. $5,600,000. Holly Hatch, Holly & Chris Luxury Homes/The Agency, (818) 306-7901.

Mayhill, New Mexico. This log home in Lincoln National Forest has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two full kitchens; the split floor plan can accommodate two families. Details include log walls, fan lights, a fireplace, a woodstove, and four outdoor decks.

The half-acre lot is in Cloud Country Estates, and owners assume membership in Cloud Country Club, which offers a fishing pond, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a party barn, private park, and RV storage. $472,850. Tabitha Foster, Future Real Estate, (325) 450-6309.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.