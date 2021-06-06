Activists get a seat at Exxon's boardroom table

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

A historically bad day for Big Oil could turn into a "watershed moment" in the climate crisis, said Sam Meredith at CNBC. A stunning "confluence of events" last week saw a string of boardroom and courtroom defeats for three oil giants within hours of each other. The first came when a tiny activist hedge fund that has been pushing ExxonMobil to pivot away from fossil fuels managed to unseat at least two board members of the company. The long-shot victory for Engine No. 1, which holds just a 0.02 percent stake in Exxon, was not the only sign of the "waning patience of investors pushing for much faster action" on climate change. Shareholders of Chevron also voted overwhelmingly to "push the company to reduce its carbon footprint." The same day, "a Dutch court ruled that Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030." This is "the first time in history a company has been legally obliged to align its policies with the Paris Agreement."

The Exxon vote was a "bombshell," said The Economist. It is "extremely rare for a company the size of ExxonMobil to elect even one dissident director, let alone two or three." But Engine No. 1's campaign succeeded, thanks to the backing of BlackRock, the asset management giant that holds 6.6 percent of Exxon's shares, as well as four large pension funds representing ­workers in California and New York. Shell's loss requires it to take ­"measurable, concrete steps toward decarbonization," said ­Gernot Wagner at Bloomberg. For Exxon, by contrast, "what comes next is more open-ended." The difficulty here is ­figuring out what the next steps will be for a company whose core competency is "handling liquid fuel." It's up to the climate activists to translate their victory into policies and "find a new role for Exxon in a carbon-constrained world."