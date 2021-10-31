Bitcoin FOMO is here

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

A "roiling" debate about Bitcoin has split the world of finance into feuding camps, said Shawn Tully at Fortune. Its value has risen 89 percent in the past three months to soar above $66,000 per coin last week. Supporters insist Bitcoin is a hedge against "roaring" inflation and say this is "just the first leg in a moonshot." Skeptics, by contrast, see a Bitcoin bubble as the most extreme example of the euphoria driving up markets across the economy. "Many of the same prominent investors who saw the financial crisis of 2008 coming" view Bitcoin as little better than a Ponzi scheme, said Michelle Celarier at New York Magazine. Their warnings, though, are going unheeded by cryptocurrency speculators who think that "these are just old guys who can't help fighting the glorious last war."

The launch of the first two exchange-traded Bitcoin funds in the U.S. last week brought crypto further into the mainstream, said Michael Mackenzie at the Financial Times. They got SEC approval because they hold Bitcoin "futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a fully regulated venue, rather than digital coins outright." That sounds like a safer investment. Unfortunately, it's not, because futures can badly "undershoot the returns" on the underlying assets. A case in point is the giant United States Oil Fund, said Michael Wursthorn at The Wall Street Journal. Over the past 10 years, "crude-oil prices have risen and fallen sharply but ended essentially where they started." Meanwhile, by betting on short-term price changes, the fund has lost 80 percent of its value.