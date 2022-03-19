Corporations: It's a big, harsh world, after all

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

More than 300 companies, including many of the world's biggest brands, have said they are leaving or suspending work in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, said Evan Gershkovich in The Wall Street Journal. The list of prominent names stretches from Goldman Sachs and Coca-Cola to Levi Strauss and Apple. Last week, when McDonald's joined the growing exodus, Russians lined up for their last Big Macs. "Most companies have kept the door open to an eventual return." But Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened that option when he "endorsed a plan to nationalize foreign assets" — and potentially grab the intellectual property of companies that have fled. Ultimately, though, it may be Russia itself that faces the biggest risk. "Most multinationals have limited exposure" to Russia, where it has always been hard to do business. For Russia, though, further walling off the West "would take us back to 1917," said Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's most powerful businessmen.

Corporations are often accused of paying lip service to moral questions "while they continue to chase the almighty dollar," said Peter Coy in The New York Times. This could be "a critical moment in the evolution of corporate responsibility." Just keep in mind that this is about dollars too, said Eric Rosenbaum at CNBC. Geopolitical experts see "a broader de-globalization trend" that was triggered by the 2008 financial crisis and accelerated with Donald Trump and COVID. Boardrooms must consider the chance of a widening cold war, where "the strategies being devised for Russia are the first draft of a playbook for the far bleaker prospect of potential Chinese aggression against Taiwan."