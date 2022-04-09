Amazon gets its first defeat from fledgling union

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

"Executives across corporate America may be beginning to doubt their carefully constructed anti-union defenses" after Amazon workers voted to organize in New York last week, said Steven Greenhouse in The Atlantic. "If any workplace was considered impossible to unionize, it was an Amazon warehouse," especially given the "ferocious, full-court presses" that Amazon has mounted against such efforts. But a stand-alone campaign at a fulfillment center in Staten Island "managed to pierce Amazon's Maginot Line" last week. The grassroots effort, whose two leaders, Christian Smalls and Derrick Palmer, "relied on GoFundMe for money" and rejected affiliation with a larger union, is not easily replicated. But with the Amazon win and a string of victories at Starbucks cafés, there is welling "pro-union excitement among many workers, especially young workers."

Amazon's ham-fisted miscalculations "could haunt it for years to come," said Jodi Kantor and Karen Weise in The New York Times. Both Black men from New Jersey in their early 30s, Smalls and Palmer had "dropped out of community college and prided themselves on high scores on Amazon's performance metrics," hoping to rise within the company. However, they grew disillusioned by Amazon's working conditions, how it churned through employees, and its refusal to pause operations in the face of rising COVID cases in March 2020. Amazon's anti-union apparatus made several missteps. After firing Smalls, a top Amazon executive called him "not smart or articulate." Amazon then insisted on having Smalls arrested for bringing food to workers at the warehouse; videos of the arrest were "viewed on TikTok hundreds of thousands of times."