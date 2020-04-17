Cutouts of fans at a baseball game in Taoyuan city, Taiwan. | (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

A man prays at an Easter service in San Antonio. | (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Dyed cotton dries in the sun in Narsingdi, Bangladesh. | (Khanh Phan/Solent News/Shutterstock)

A woman picks flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, Israel. | (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Workers check protective chambers made for hospitals at a workshop in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)

A pastor and his wife wave to churchgoers leaving a drive-in Easter service in Kansas City. | (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

An empty beach in Mallorca, Spain. | (REUTERS/Enrique Calvo)

Mount Zion Cemetery in Queens, New York. | (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

A gravedigger works in Cordoba, Argentina. | (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

An empty beach in Blackpool, Britain. | (REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

Swirling snow patterns frozen in Siberia's Lake Baikal. | (Andrey Grachev/Solent News/Shutterstock)

A slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh. | (Azim Khan Ronnie/Solent News/Shutterstock)

**See last week's best photojournalism**