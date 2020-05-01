Inmates in a prison yard during a cell search in San Salvador, El Salvador. | (El Salvador President Press Office via AP)

A man stands near an art gallery in Beijing. | (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A police officer stands on a roof during a prison riot in Lima, Peru. | (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A motorist waits at a stoplight in Topeka, Kansas. | (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

An empty coffin stands near a funeral home entrance in Rio de Janeiro. | (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A man is tested for COVID-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa. | (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Medical workers collect swabs for nucleic acid tests in Yichang, China. | (China Daily via REUTERS)

Children speak to each other over a courtyard wall in in Barcelona. | (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A child plays in Igualada, Spain. | (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

A family plays in Cisternino, Italy. | (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

A giant painting on a field in Leysin, Switzerland. | (Valentin Flauraud/SAYPE/Handout via REUTERS)

A woman sings from her balcony in Rome. | (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

