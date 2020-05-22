Flamingos fly above a volcanic lake in Kenya's Rift Valley. | (Phillip Chang/Solent News/Shutterstock)

A chameleon catches a bug in Bogor, Indonesia. | (Ajar Setiadi/Solent News/Shutterstock)

A fox carries a squirrel through downtown Toronto. | (REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

Mask-wearing YouTubers film a video in Tokyo. | (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

A COVID-19 patient uses his phone in Manaus, Brazil. | (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A volunteer delivers food to apartment residents in Manhattan. | (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Crematory workers in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Henry Romero)

A woman wearing a protective suit talks to a child in Santiago, Chile. | (REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)

A boy cools off in the West Bank. | (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)

A pink-water lake in Torrevieja, Spain. | (Henry Do/Solent News/Shutterstock)

People hang the Vietnamese flag from their balconies in Hanoi. | (Phuc Thanh/Solent News/Shutterstock)

People climb a rock face at Joshua Tree National Park in California. | (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

