A woman protests the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

A protester pulls down a fence in Quito, Ecuador. | (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A cannon blasts in St. Petersburg, Russia. | (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Smoke rises over a Nissan factory in Barcelona. | (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A crematorium employee works in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso)

A field of endives is irrigated in Raillencourt-Sainte-Olle, France. | (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)

Idled airplanes in Bangkok. | (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

Tea hostesses at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. | (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Social-distancing circles at a San Francisco park. | (Noah Berger/AP/Shutterstock)

Boys travel in a car trunk in Laghman province, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Parwiz)

A taekwondo athlete trains in London. | (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

A man sits with a pelican at a London park. | (REUTERS/John Sibley)

