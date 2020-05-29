A woman protests the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
A protester pulls down a fence in Quito, Ecuador. | (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A cannon blasts in St. Petersburg, Russia. | (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Smoke rises over a Nissan factory in Barcelona. | (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A crematorium employee works in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso)
A field of endives is irrigated in Raillencourt-Sainte-Olle, France. | (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)
Idled airplanes in Bangkok. | (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)
Tea hostesses at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. | (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Social-distancing circles at a San Francisco park. | (Noah Berger/AP/Shutterstock)
Boys travel in a car trunk in Laghman province, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Parwiz)
A taekwondo athlete trains in London. | (REUTERS/Paul Childs)
A man sits with a pelican at a London park. | (REUTERS/John Sibley)