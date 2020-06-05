The week's best photojournalism
A masked protester dances, a hurdler leaps, and more
Protesters and National Guardsmen face off in St. Paul, Minnesota. | (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A protester in an Elmo mask dances in Philadelphia. | (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A biker rides past a burning store in Minneapolis. | (CRAIG LASSIG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Police disperse demonstrators in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Jim Bourg)
A police officer looks over the roof of an apartment building in Seattle. | (REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson)
A cat walks on train tracks in Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A woman performs rituals to rid the world of coronavirus in Gauhati, India. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Police officers patrol a deserted beach in Mumbai. | (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Museum employees walk down a spiral staircase in Rome. | (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A hurdler trains in a London park. | (REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)
A shepherd drives a horse-drawn carriage made from an old car in Knyazhytsy, Belarus. | (REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)
A man sunbathes on a beach in Gran Canaria, Spain. | (REUTERS/Borja Suarez)