Cardboard cutouts at a baseball game in San Francisco. | (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remotely attends a meeting in Ottawa. | (REUTERS/Blair Gable)

A fashionista at his home in Nairobi, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

Men at a livestock market in Abuja, Nigeria. | (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

A tiger pictured at a camera trap in western Thailand. | (DNP-Panthera-ZSL-USFWS-AsECF-RCU Handout via REUTERS)

A closed merry-go-round in Montevideo, Uruguay. | (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A weather vane atop a garage in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland. | (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A man dives from a bridge in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. | (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

A man on a boat after his house was flooded near Dhaka, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

A couple kisses by the sea in Barcelona. | (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Soldiers work on tanks in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. | (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A rocket blasts off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. | (Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

