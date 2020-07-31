The week's best photojournalism
A sunny livestock sale, cardboard baseball fans, and more
Cardboard cutouts at a baseball game in San Francisco. | (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remotely attends a meeting in Ottawa. | (REUTERS/Blair Gable)
A fashionista at his home in Nairobi, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)
Men at a livestock market in Abuja, Nigeria. | (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)
A tiger pictured at a camera trap in western Thailand. | (DNP-Panthera-ZSL-USFWS-AsECF-RCU Handout via REUTERS)
A closed merry-go-round in Montevideo, Uruguay. | (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A weather vane atop a garage in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland. | (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A man dives from a bridge in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. | (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
A man on a boat after his house was flooded near Dhaka, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
A couple kisses by the sea in Barcelona. | (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Soldiers work on tanks in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. | (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A rocket blasts off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. | (Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)