A Lucha Libre wrestler eats corn in Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A man prepares his food cart next to a giant puppet in Jakarta, Indonesia. | (MAST IRHAM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu god Ganesha in Mumbai. | (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Part of a boat that ran aground near Mauritius. | (MOBILISATION NATIONALE WAKASHIO /via REUTERS)

Trays packed with fish in Vung Tau, Vietnam. | (Khanh Phan/Solent News/Shutterstock)

People on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel. | (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

A flamboyance of flamingos in Lake Bogoria, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

A girl sits on a piece of fabric at a wedding dress factory in Suzhou, China. | (REUTERS/Aly Song)

A wax figure of Vladimir Putin at a workshop in Shanghai. | (REUTERS/Aly Song)

A hurricane-damaged McDonald's sign in Iowa, Louisiana. | (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

An explosive device detonates during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A wildfire consumes a home in Napa County, California. | (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

