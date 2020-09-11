The week's best photojournalism
An anteater in a sink, a pole vaulter's joy, and more
Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm makes a diving catch in a game in St. Petersburg, Florida. | (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
A man performs parkour in Gaza City. | (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)
A pole vaulter competes in Lausanne, Switzerland. | (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)
A pole vaulter competes in Ostrava, Czech Republic. | (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A migrant boat in the Central Mediterranean Sea. | (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)
A street following a typhoon in Gangneung, South Korea. | (Yonhap via REUTERS)
An anteater rests in a veterinarian's bathroom sink near Porto Velho, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)
A police officer talks to a costumed protester in London. | (REUTERS/Toby Melville)
A nun waits for Pope Francis' weekly general audience at the Vatican. | (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Protesters light torches in Podgorica, Montenegro. | (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)
A police officer stands along a highway as a wildfire burns near Shaver Lake, California. | (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A security officer stands on a pyramid in Teotihuacan, Mexico. | (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)