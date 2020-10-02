A lizard in a vineyard in Bremm, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A man offers prayers to a dead elephant before its burial near Gauhati, India. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Wildebeest stampede across a river in the Serengeti. | (Andy Skillen/Solent News/Shutterstock)

An artist works on a giant painting in Dubai. | (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Charred wine bottles in Calistoga, California. | (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A volcano near Pucon, Chile. | (REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar)

A tree burns in St. Helena, California. | (REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

A tennis player during the French Open in Paris. | (Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock)

An urban climber reaches the top of a high-rise in Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Empty seats at the French Open. | (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Cyclists compete in Imola, Italy. | (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Volunteers clear the surface of a pond in Xucang, China. | (CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock)

