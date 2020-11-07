The week's best photojournalism
A line of Trump supporters, a dramatic earthquake rescue, and more
A damaged clock inside a classroom after a university attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail)
A girl being rescued after an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. | (AFAD via AP)
The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers being sacked during a game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Migrants after arriving in Gran Canaria island, Spain. | (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz)
Election inspectors in Warren, Michigan. | (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A voodoo priestess touches a believer's head during a ritual in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. | (REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares)
Rescue workers following an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. | (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Trump supporters wait to board shuttle buses to a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A bird rests on a branch in a wetland near Gauhati, India. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A man holds a hatching quail in the Gaza Strip. | (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)
Bread shaped like children sit on a grave as a Day of the Dead offering at an El Alto, Bolivia cemetery. | (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
An out-of-control train caught by a whale's tail sculpture in Spijkenisse, Netherlands. | (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)