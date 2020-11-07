A damaged clock inside a classroom after a university attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail)

A girl being rescued after an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. | (AFAD via AP)

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers being sacked during a game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Migrants after arriving in Gran Canaria island, Spain. | (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz)

Election inspectors in Warren, Michigan. | (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A voodoo priestess touches a believer's head during a ritual in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. | (REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares)

Rescue workers following an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. | (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Trump supporters wait to board shuttle buses to a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A bird rests on a branch in a wetland near Gauhati, India. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A man holds a hatching quail in the Gaza Strip. | (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Bread shaped like children sit on a grave as a Day of the Dead offering at an El Alto, Bolivia cemetery. | (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

An out-of-control train caught by a whale's tail sculpture in Spijkenisse, Netherlands. | (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

