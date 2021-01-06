Trump supporters outside the U.S. Capitol. | (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Police try to hold back Trump supporters outside the U.S. Capitol. | (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol. | (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Members of congress run for cover. | (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

People shelter in the House gallery. | (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Capitol police officers point their guns at a vandalized door. | (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A Trump supporter hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber. | (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A Trump supporter yells inside the Senate Chamber. | (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A Trump supporter in the Capitol Rotunda. | (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A Trump supporter sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building. | (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A Trump supporter carrying the House speaker's podium. | (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A noose outside the Capitol. | (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)