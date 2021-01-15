Officers stand guard before a legislative session in Olympia, Washington. | (REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson)

Troops rest inside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. | (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A rocket case in a field outside Stepanakert in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Caucasus. | (REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov)

A biathlon athlete shoots in Oberhof, Germany. | (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A penalty shot during a soccer game in Blackpool, Britain. | (Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington)

The Washington Football Team's Taylor Heinicke dives for a touchdown during a game in Landover, Maryland. | (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Dakar Rally near Alula, Saudi Arabia. | (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

The remains of an elementary school one year after a volcanic eruption in Batangas province, Philippines. | (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A flooded village near Tirana, Albania. | (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

Gray mullet which froze to death at a farm in Muan, South Korea. | (Yonhap/via REUTERS)

Voters queue outside a voting center in Kampala, Uganda. | (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

A worker dries fabrics at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

