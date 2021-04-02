Cherry trees bloom in Washington, D.C. | (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Ever Given cargo ship moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt, after salvage teams set it free. | (Suez Canal Authority via AP)

A man celebrates Holi in Mumbai, India. | (REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni)

Swimmers train as lockdown restrictions are eased in London. | (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Joe and Jill Biden visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. | (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua dunks the ball during the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana. | (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports via AP)

IndyCar testing in Fort Worth, Texas. | (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Gravediggers work at night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

A cat sanctuary in Idlib, Syria. | (REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi)

Macedonian Army special forces train in Skopje. | (REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski)

Nuns take a selfie on Palm Sunday in Jerusalem, Israel. | (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

A family visits the Oscar Myer Wienermobile in Carlsbad, California. | (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

