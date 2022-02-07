Jonah Goldberg, anti-Trump conservative who left Fox News, joins CNN

CNN announced Monday that Jonah Goldberg, an anti-Trump conservative writer and commentator who left Fox News last year, is joining the network as a contributor, Variety reported.

According to Variety, Goldberg "will appear on CNN programs as news networks gear up for the 2022 midterm elections."

Goldberg and fellow commentator Stephen Hayes broke with Fox News in November, announcing their resignations as paid Fox News contributors and citing Tucker Carlson's online special Patriot Purge as the final straw.

According to its official summary, Tucker Carlson's documentary Patriot Purge alleges that "the Biden regime is using the Capitol riots on January Sixth to paint Americans as terrorists" and asks "how much of what we're told was a lie?"

Goldberg and Hayes announced their departure in a piece published at The Dispatch, a commentary site they founded. Carlson's documentary, they wrote, was a "collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering and that, at Fox, "the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible."

Goldberg was an editor at conservative magazine National Review from 1998 until 2019 and is the author of Liberal Fascism (2008), The Tyranny of Clichés: How Liberals Cheat in the War of Ideas (2012), and Suicide of the West (2018).