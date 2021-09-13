58 percent of Americans support Biden's new vaccine mandates, despite 'massive partisan gap'

A majority of Americans support the White House's latest vaccination mandate for companies with over one hundred employees, a "key tenet" of President Biden's recently-unveiled, multi-pronged plan to fight the pandemic, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll reveals. Workers may also subject themselves to weekly testing.

58 percent of those surveyed — roughly 3 in 5 — back the federal mandate, and believe it will both reduce nationwide COVID-19 infection rates and increase vaccination. However, as with most things, underpinning the support is a "massive partisan gap," further illustrating the divide between Democrats and Republicans, per Morning Consult.

Just 33 percent of surveyed Republicans express support for the 100-worker+ vaccination mandate; meanwhile, the overwhelming majority of Democrats — 80 percent — are in favor.

Sixty-six percent of Republicans also say they view federal vaccine mandates as a violation of their rights, while almost the exact same amount of Democrats — 67 percent — say the opposite, instead regarding such decisions as a protection of their rights, reports Morning Consult.

Morning Consult and Politico surveyed 2,200 U.S. adults from Sept. 11-13, 2021. Results have a margin of error of two percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult.