Follow in Monet's footsteps on Le Meurice's art trail

Guests are transported back to Paris' Impressionist era with a knowledgeable guide

The Tuileries Garden, Paris.
The lavish hotel overlooks the Tuileries Garden
(Image credit: Le Meurice)
By
published

There's something joyful about looking at a photo of a painting on an iPad and seeing the real-life location over a century-and-a-half later. The artwork in question is Monet's "Le Pont Neuf" (1872). Standing on the banks of the Seine on almost the exact spot where the Impressionist master would have painted it en plein air all those years ago, it's fascinating to see how little has changed. Apart from the horse and carriage, and clouds of steam floating up from the boats below, Paris' oldest bridge looks virtually the same.

I hopped on the Eurostar at St Pancras for the French capital to experience Le Meurice's latest private art trail, "Monet – Revolutionary Brushstrokes". The opulent hotel launched the walking tour last year to mark 150 years of Impressionism and celebrate the radical art movement's founding father.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest